Just a few days ago, Sunday, in Washington, the Lynx played one of their most disappointing games in a 23-point loss to Washington. Energy was lacking, as was post defense.

“It was actually quite embarrassing,” Reeve said.

Those words came in her pre-game meeting with the press before Friday’s rematch with the Mystics at Target Center. The Lynx, Reeve said, would do better this time.

And they did. For about three quarters. In a back-and-forth game that saw the two teams trade runs, the Mystics provided the final one in a 86-79 victory. For Washington (19-7) it was their fifth straight win. The Lynx (13-13) led by six point entering the fourth quarter, but that lead was quickly erased by an 8-2 Washington run that tied the game at 64.

The Lynx led by two until, out of a time out with 5:23 left, Washington went on an 8-2 run over the next 2 minutes to take the lead for good, clinching a WNBA playoff spot in the process.

The final Washington push was led by Natasha Cloud and Elena Delle Donne. Cloud scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and Delle Donne had four of her 12.

Lynx guard Odyssey Sims shot over Mystics star Elena Delle Donne during the first half Friday night.

Minnesota led by two out of that time out with 5-plus minutes left. But Delle Donne scored on consecutive possessions, the second basket tying the game at 70.

After an Odyssey Sims turnover — her fifth of the game — Ariel Atkins scored to put Washington up two. And, as it turns out, for good.

The Lynx shot 5-for-14 in the fourth quarter, with five turnovers the Mystics turned into eight points.

Atkins led Washington with 18 points. Emma Meesseman scored 17 off the bench. Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 16 points. Damiris Dantas and Danielle Robinson each had 14. Napheesa Collier had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Lynx took a 21-20 lead after the first quarter despite sending the Mystics to the free throw line 10 times, where they scored eight of their 20 points.

The Lynx did it with tough defense that held Washington to 5-for-15 shooting while shooting better than 46 percent themselves.

Danielle Robinson had six points off the bench and center Sylvia Fowles had five in the quarter, including Fowles’ three-point play in the final minute that put the Lynx up four. It was the biggest lead by either team in the quarter, which featured seven ties and six lead changes.

The second quarter was one run after another.

First, the Lynx: With the bench continuing to shine, the Lynx opened the quarter on an 11-2 run to go up 32-22 on Temi Fagbenle’s two free throws.

The Mystics reeled off a 7-0 run to come within 32-29 with 5:13 left in the half.

But, out of a time out, Fowles scored five points in a 7-0 run that pushed the lead back to 10 on Fowles’ second three-point play of the evening with 2:58 left in the half.

Washington again: Back-to-back three pointers pulled Washington within six. Then a Lynx turnover was turned into a Meeseeman jumper and Washington — on an 8-0 run — was within two, 41-29, at the half.

Third quarter, same story. The Lynx opened on a 6-0 run to go up eight, only to have Washington go on a 14-4 run to tie the game on Shatori Walker-Kimbrough’s three-pointer with less than 3 minutes left in the quarter.

This time it was the Lynx who had the quarter’s final run.

Collier, who hadn’t scored to that point, scored seven points in a 9-3 run to end the quarter. It was her three-point play with 20.8 seconds left in the quarter that put the Lynx up 62-56.