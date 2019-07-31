A Bethel University football and basketball player died in a single-vehicle crash Monday night near the Arden Hills campus.

Anthony Nelson, a senior accounting and finance and business double major, was returning to campus about 10:45 p.m. Monday when he veered into a ditch on County Road E2 west of Old Snelling and struck a utility pole and a tree, the university’s student newspaper the Clarion reported.

Members of the Lake Johanna Fire Department removed Nelson from the car and started CPR before he was taken to HCMC where he died, the paper said.

The private school confirmed his death on its Facebook page.

“Please pray for his family and friends through this difficult time,” the school said in a posting.

Nelson, 22, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., had a job lined up after graduation in 2020. He was involved in the Bethel Business and Economics Association and led Bible studies on campus. He also enjoyed biking, cooking and reading books while lying in his hammock, according to his online obituary.

“Anthony was a vibrant young man with a zeal for life and adventure ... he loved to travel and fish with his dad in Canada,” the obituary read. “Anthony loved his friends and family with a love so big that everyone that knew him could feel their importance.”

Nelson is survived by his parents, Brian and Lois Nelson of Blooming Prairie, and two sisters.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Church in Austin, Minn.