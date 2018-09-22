Going into this week, Bethel ranked fourth in Division III football in average time of possession.
That ball-control offense was on display again Saturday as the host Royals remained unbeaten with a 31-0 victory over Gustavus Adolphus.
Jaran Roste rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 102 yards as the Royals (3-0, 1-0 MIAC) held the ball for 35 minutes, 36 seconds to Gustavus' 24:24. Roste, a freshman from Alexandria, Minn., completed 10 of 13 passes.
The Royals outgained the Gusties (1-3, 0-2) 353-139. The Royals opened the scoring with a safety and also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Concordia (Moorhead) 59, Hamline 0: Blake Kragnes passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to direct the Cobbers past the visiting Pipers. The Cobbers (3-1, 2-0) rushed for 393 yards and controlled the ball for 39:02. The Cobbers defense limited the Pipers to 37 yards and two first downs.
St. John's 59, Carleton 0: Joey Eckhoff caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Erdmann on the game's first offensive play and the Johnnies defense forced six turnovers — its most since the 2014 season — in the victory over the Knights in Collegeville, Minn. Erdmann threw three TD passes in the game's first 10 minutes as the Johnnies (3-0, 2-0 MIAC), ranked No. 9 in Division III, built a 52-0 lead at halftime. The Johnnies, who posted their second shutout of the season, scored six touchdowns and kicked a field goal in their first seven drives. They improved to 36-0 all-time against Carleton.
St. Olaf 33, Augsburg 3: The Oles (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten with the victory over the Auggies (2-2, 0-2) in Northfield, Minn. Ricardo Johnson III threw three TD passes and Khayleb Willis rushed for 101 yards and two TDs for the Oles, who are 4-0 for the first time since the 2007 season.
St. Thomas 49, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0: Josh Parks rushed for two TDs and threw a TD pass to lead the Tommies, ranked No. 3 in Division III, to the nonconference victory in St. Paul. The Tommies (3-0) built a 35-0 lead at halftime against the Blugolds (2-1). Jacques Perra passed for 224 yards and a TD and caught Parks' TD pass for the Tommies, who won their 11th consecutive regular-season game.
