It's usually a moment of pride when national television pays attention to the Twin Cities. The upcoming episode of BET's "Finding Justice" is an exception.

The documentary series, co-produced by Dwayne Johnson, doesn't hold back in criticizing the Minneapolis Police Department -- and the city in general -- as it looks back at the deaths of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

Locals like Black Lives Matter organizer Miski Noor and U.S. Rep. Ilham Omar explain how "Minnesota Nice" often plays no role in how law enforcement treats black people. Clark's mother Irma Burns gets so emotional in her interview that she asks the cameras to be temporarily turned off. Castile's girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, who filmed Castile's death on her cellphone, does much of her interview while driving in her car.

Ving Rhames, Killer Mike and Hill Harper are among the celebrities offering their takes from a national perspective.

The episode, premiering 7 p.m. Sunday, does end on a somewhat positive note, spotlighting Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo's efforts to make improvements to his department. Cameras capture some of his officers getting training from policing equity expert Phillip Goff. Arradondo, the city's first black police chief, sits down for interviews, as does Deputy Chief Art Knight.

Other cities featured in the six-part series include Tampa, St. Louis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Baltimore.