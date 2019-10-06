Five up, five down
Best starts by the Gophers since their last Big Ten title in 1967:
Year Coach Start, Final rec.
2003 Glen Mason 6-0, 10-3
1987 John Gutekunst 5-0, 6-5
2004 Glen Mason 5-0, 7-5
2019 P.J. Fleck 5-0, —
