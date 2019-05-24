Silence in the Jungle

“Small Mouth Sounds” is set at a silent retreat. We know nothing about the six characters but, gradually, bits of information are revealed. But much of what we learn in Bess Wohl’s insightful comedy/drama depends on how we interpret the characters’ physical reactions and interactions. Jungle Theater’s sharp cast — Christina Baldwin, Michael Curran-Dorsano, Becca Hart, Jim Lichtscheidl, Faye M. Price and Eric Sharp — reveals a lot with a little. The play asks us to approach it with a high degree of curiosity and a sense of adventure. Chris Hewitt

2 & 7:30 p.m. today and next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends June 16. Jungle Theater, Mpls. $40-$50; 612-822-7063, jungletheater.org.

Just another teen posting to SoundCloud from his bedroom two years ago, Juice WRLD turned into one of the hottest names in hip-hop following year’s massively streamed “Lucid Dreams.” The 20-year-old Illinois rapper dropped his second album in March, “Death Race to Love,” and is playing headlining dates between all the big fests, from Lollapalooza to Coachella, where we found his mopey, airy tunes to be sleep-inducing live. Having a roomful of young fans singing along should liven things up here.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Sat. The Armory, Mpls. $99, ticketmaster.com.

Find out where the Green Line rests at night as Train Days is extended from one day to two. Enthusiasts can take guided tours of Metro Transit’s facility to see the commuter trains’ behind-the-scenes action. Inside Union Depot, there will be kids’ activities, a bouncy house and a DJ. View train cars from Soo Line, Union Pacific and others. Hobbyists can shop in the rail-themed marketplace, with vendors, model trains on display and a train-themed photo booth.

Melissa Walker

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. Union Depot, St. Paul. uniondepot.org/traindaysengines.

Not much about Jillian Rae’s past as a classical violinist and sidewoman to the Okee Dokee Brothers and Brass Kings foreshadowed her second full-length solo album, tellingly titled “I Can’t Be the One You Want Me to Be” and truly transformative. It’s a full-on rock collection with loads of drama and dirt, a little electronic pop and dissonance and ample ’90s flavor that’s part Ani and Alanis. The Minneapolitan singer recruited the similarly stormy Humbird and Graveyard Club to open her release party.

C.R.

8 p.m. Fri. Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls. $14, thecedar.org.

For much of classical music history, LGBTQ composers were forced to conceal their sexual identities. Minnesota Orchestra’s program “Love That Dare Not Speak” honors their contributions and triumphs with works by Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bern­stein and more. Sarah Hicks conducts with guest vocalist Debbie Duncan and pianist Mary Louise Knutson. Violist/host Sam Bergman provides the commentary.

Terry Blain

8 p.m. Sat. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$50, 612-371-5600 or minnesotaorchestra.org.

Producer Maia Maiden has big plans for “Sistah Solo | Being Brothas,” her fifth-anniversary dance and music event celebrating black artists and underrepresented voices. This year’s show features solos by 18 artists including DJs, dancers and sound producers. Highlights include works by Texas dance artist Gesel Mason, whose piece will include spoken word by Minnesota’s Patricia Brown.

Sheila Regan

7 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Frey Theater, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. $15-$18, 651-690-6700 or oshag.stkate.edu.

The once-canceled Grand Old Day is back on. After the Grand Avenue Business Association rallied, reaching out to partners, the St. Paul thoroughfare will once again be filled with beer gardens, food, folks and fun. The day begins with a parade as marching bands and princesses from surrounding municipalities make their way through adoring crowds. Go on a shopping spree through local shops, artisans and street vendors. Kids can pop through a variety of attractions.

Melissa Walker

8 a.m.-5 p.m. next Sun. Grand Av., St. Paul. Free (festival gardens $8-$10), grandave.com.

Neither cancer nor writer’s block has derailed John Prine. The outstanding “Tree of Forgiveness” is his first album of new material in 13 years. This year, he’ll enter the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A trenchant observer of the human condition, the clever wordsmith paints vivid portraits of everyday people in challenging but relatable circumstances. Now mortality is one of those issues. On this tour, Prine is typically singing as many songs from “Forgiveness” as from his landmark 1971 debut.

Jon Bream

8 p.m. Fri. Northrop, Mpls. Sold out.

As the French Revolution sent shock waves across Europe, Mozart paradoxically wrote his beautiful Clarinet Quintet. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Artistic Partner Martin Fröst uses it as the centerpiece for his latest concert. The Swedish clarinetist also shows his extroverted side with virtuoso works by Telemann and Bartók. Rounding out the program are a pair of Klezmer Dances by Fröst’s brother.

T.B.

8 p.m. Fri., Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie; 8 p.m. Sat., United Church of Christ, St. Paul; 2 p.m. next Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls. $11-$26, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.





































