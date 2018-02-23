Upper crust with a twist

Playwright Leah Nanako Winkler’s “Two Mile Hollow” is a tart sendup of upper-class white families who gather at vacation retreats to relive some glory days. The twist is that all the characters are played by Asian-Americans in this Mixed Blood show studded with Ivey winners Sun Mee Chomet, Sherwin Resurreccion and Meghan Kreidler. They deliver loads of laughs and a surprising amount of heart in director Randy Reyes’ artfully staged production.

ROHAN PRESTON

7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends March 4. Mixed Blood Theatre, Mpls. $25 & free rush line, mixedblood.com

“Frozen,” Disney’s hugely popular children’s tale, returns to the ice. Mickey and Minnie Mouse host a show that tells the story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna. With the antics of Olaf the snowman and Kristoff, an adventurous journey reveals that love is the most powerful magic of them all. Characters from “Toy Story,” “The Lion King” and “Finding Nemo” will also appear.

Melissa Walker

7 p.m. Wed. & Fri.; 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m. Thu.; 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m. Sat.; 1 & 5 p.m. next Sun. Target Center, Mpls., $17.50-$92.50, targetcenter.com.

Good thing they removed seats from the floor of the Palace during remodeling because more than ever Miguel is begging for a giant dance floor. The cosmic, sexy Los Angeles R&B star piled on the grooves for his new album, “War & Leisure,” maybe the most fun, buoyant record so far this year. Rappers J. Cole and Rick Ross spike songs with some hip-hop edge, but mostly the album shows the 32-year-old singer to be an old-school psychedelic soul whom Prince and Curtis Mayfield would’ve loved.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8:30 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $43.50, eTix.com

On their second album together, 2017’s “Echo in the Valley,” husband-and-wife banjo virtuosos Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn limit themselves to banjos and her voice — no outsiders. Musically, they travel far and wide from Eastern sounds to blues to almost prog rock. Washburn is a versatile vocalist, from haunting to feathery, on this collection of mostly originals and one flashy instrumental medley. In concert, the couple’s banter is as entertaining as their music is rewarding.

JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Mon. Guthrie, Mpls., $40-$60, guthrietheater.org

No fewer than six lyricists — including legends Stephen Sondheim and Lillian Hellman — are credited for the oft-tinkered-with, problematic operetta “Candide.” But the aspect of the Voltaire adaptation that’s almost universally acclaimed is the glorious Leonard Bernstein music, which includes one of the all-time great overtures, as well as songs “Glitter and Be Gay” and “Make Our Garden Grow.”

CHRIS HEWITT

7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sat.; Bloomington Center for the Arts, $12-$41, artistrymn.org

“Mapplethorpe: Minimalism” focuses on photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s more minimalistic work: early 1970s Polaroids, and photos of plants and interior spaces. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Mapplethorpe show without some ripped, starkly lit, erotic photos of men. Case in point: A telephone pole and a nude male sculpture are both viewed from below, making the subjects appear more important.

ALICIA ELER

Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Closes March 3. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Mpls., free, weinsteinhammons.com

“The country is not what it was,” sings John Wilkes Booth in “Assassins,” Stephen Sondheim’s moving and tuneful musical. Although written in the 1990s, it still resonates today, talking about Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald and other assassins throughout history. Starring Dieter Bierbrauer and Tyler Michaels, “Assassins” is a painful show that asks us to confront the various ways in which our country has gone wrong.

CHRIS HEWITT

7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends March 18. Ritz Theater, Mpls., $29-$49, latteda.org

Clarinetist Martin Fröst is back in town for another fascinating program with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. This time it’s an all-Mozart affair, pairing the Clarinet Concerto, with its exquisitely peaceful slow movement, and the 39th Symphony, for which Fröst will act as conductor.

TERRY BLAIN

11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Fri. Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie; 8 p.m. Sat. St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun. Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Thu. March 8 Temple Israel, Mpls., $11-$26, thespco.org

Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, Monaco’s official national company established in 1985, offers a different spin on Sergei Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” one of the world’s most famous and popular ballets. Here the story is told from the perspective of Friar Laurence, with the grief-stricken monk recounting his own role in the horrific events. This production has a postmodern flavor, but the emotion still soars.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Tue. & Wed., Northrop, Mpls., $30-$74, northrop.umn.edu






































