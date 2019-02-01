‘Wolves’ to howl again

A sold-out smash at Jungle Theater last spring, Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves” returns with its original cast to a new venue. With its bracing take on the power and beauty of young women, this second run is as sure to thrill audiences as the first. Set at a series of high school soccer practices, it’s a funny and moving glimpse into a closed world many theatergoers wouldn’t ordinarily get to see. Chris Hewitt

7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Feb. 17. Southern Theater, Mpls. $37, jungletheater.org.

Country superstar Eric Church is going where no Nashville hero has gone before: Playing two consecutive nights with wildly divergent set lists. In playing three dozen tunes over two sets, he serves up hits, deep tracks and covers ranging from Otis Redding to the Beatles. At least, that’s what he’s done at the first two stops on his Double Down Tour; we’re the third city. Church’s biggest songs, like “Springsteen” and “Drink in My Hand,” might turn up but he’s been dipping into all six of his albums.

Jon Bream

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Target Center, Mpls., $39-$129, axs.com.

The latest in a string of recent dancer-indie rocker projects, “Calling Glenn” is the product of Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and Israeli-American choreographer Danielle Agami. Premiered in 2017, the work blends Kotche’s live soundscape with fast-paced moves by Agami’s Los Angeles-based Ate9 dance company. A former dancer with Tel Aviv’s Batsheva Company, Agami is known for her highly physical take on Batsheva’s signature Gaga movement style.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Thu., Northrop, Mpls., $27-$47, northrop.umn.edu.

Call it a comeback for Interpol. The moody, Joy Division- and Bowie-channeling New York rock band broke out of a creative rut with its first album in four years, “Marauder,” a snarling, smoking album almost front to back, with revived energy that can be traced to the band’s well received 15th anniversary album for its beloved debut, “Turn on the Bright Lights.” A few of those old faves are welcome again, but bring on the new jams, lads.

Chris Riemenschneider

7:30 p.m. Tue. $40. Palace Theatre, St. Paul. 1-800-514-3849.

Don’t let the cold winds keep the gang trapped indoors. At Loring Park Winterfest, gather with your family and friends around a bonfire while sipping cocoa and eating s’mores. Trek through Loring Park on snowshoes or glide around on the skating rink. Enjoy a leisurely carriage ride and perhaps get a snowflake drawn on your cheek by a face-painting artist.

Melissa Walker

1-3 p.m. Sat. Loring Park, Mpls. Free, loringpark.org.

The one-hour “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” at Children’s Theatre is clever and entertaining. In this adaptation of the 1938 novel, a house painter escapes his mundane life by taking imaginative flights of fancy. But his imagination really comes to life when he receives a penguin from the South Pole. The peppy, playful music is matched by smart, adroit lyrics. And the British creative team gives the puppet penguins rich inner lives.

Rohan Preston

2 & 5 p.m. today, next Sun.; 7 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sat. Ends Feb. 24. Children’s Theatre, Mpls. $15-$64, childrentheatre.org.

Minneapolis artist Roman Verostko discovered the kaleidoscopic nature of algorithms long before Facebook, and now creates original algorithms that guide his work. More than 70 original pieces are on display in a new retrospective, which delves into his fascination with logic, Eastern and Western aesthetics, philosophy and more. “Untitled” (1988), a cluster of colorful squiggles, appears random, but it’s a perfectly calculated “mess,” just like all his works.

Alicia Eler

Ends Feb. 24. Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Free, mcad.edu.

Minneapolis singer-songwriter Barb Ryman has been missing from the scene for six years after undergoing four surgeries to deal with macular degeneration. But Ryman is finally back with the aptly titled “Breathe,” her seventh CD. With her crystalline voice and acoustic guitar, she sounds like she comes from the Baez/Collins/Mitchell school of folk, but these songs are deeply spiritual, addressing journeys, destinies and connections.

J.B.

12:45 p.m. today. Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, Mpls., free, barbryman.com

Lake Hiawatha beckons outdoor enthusiasts with Heart Warmer, a day of horse-drawn hayrides and skating. Try your hand at snow sculpting, then warm up by the bonfire. For those who are less than enthusiastic about freezing temperatures, go indoors for music and warm drinks. A kids’ DJ will spin tunes, there will be craft making, and local businesses will have displays.

M.W.

Noon-3 p.m. Sat. Lake Hiawatha, Mpls. Free, minneapolisparks.org.






































