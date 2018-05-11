What it means to be a good person

Bertolt Brecht’s “The Good Person of Szechwan,” liberally adapted by Ten Thousand Things in a farewell production by theater founder Michelle Hensley, broaches lots of heavy themes, but this staging is as light as the cymbal brush strokes of its musical score. The title character is an impoverished prostitute who agrees to put up a trio of (disguised) gods for a night and is repaid with a pile of silver. The play explores what it means to be a good person.CHRIS HEWITT

Ends June 3. Ten Thousand Things Theatre, Mpls., $10-$30, tenthousandthings.org

It’ll only be L.A. sister trio Haim’s second time in town and Minneapolis expat Lizzo’s first local show of the year when they settle in for a two-night St. Paul stand. Haim’s second pop-rock album, “Something to Tell You,” is more slick and harmonious but not quite as infectious as their breakout debut. Lizzo continues to expand the dance spectacle and body-image message of her live show while we await a new album from her.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

7 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, sold out

Jason Noer (aka J-Sun) has been a staple of the Twin Cities hip-hop dance community for years, leading the first “Groundbreaker Battle” outside the Cowles Center before the building even opened in 2011. He not only does his own work but mentors the next generation of breakers and hip-hop dance artists. He is joined by Herbert Johnson III, Darrius Strong and others for “Mixtape Side B,” a continuation of last year’s show confronting sexism, racism and other issues.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Cowles Center, Mpls., $22-$25, thecowlescenter.org

Hall & Oates and Train make a cross-generational double bill of radio favorites who had big starts, stops and huge comebacks. Rock Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates made their mark in the ’70s with the blue-eyed soul of “She’s Gone” before becoming ’80s staples with “Out of Touch” and “Maneater.” After scoring with “Meet Virginia” in 1998 and “Drops of Jupiter” in 2001, Train chugged along before catching steam in 2009 with “Hey, Soul Sister.”

JON BREAM

7 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, tickets from $52.50, ticketmaster.com

Singing to quirky rhythm tracks created by Brian Eno, the always quirky David Byrne crafts a skewed, perhaps ironic, vision on this year’s “American Utopia.” He even offers a canine’s view on the track “Dog’s Mind.” Overall, Byrne’s “Utopia” is more puzzling than reassuring but at least we’re assured of dancing in his world. Last seen with the equally arty St. Vincent in 2012, Byrne is touring with a set list that includes several Talking Heads tunes plus some surprise covers.

JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. Orpheum, $61.50-$179, ticketmaster.com

Six grand pianos. On the same stage. At the same time. That’s the unusual spectacle offered by New York City’s Grand Band. The piano supergroup’s Twin Cities debut will feature music by buzzy contemporary composers including Julius Eastman, Michael Gordon and Kate Moore, plus the world premiere of “Three Fragile Systems” by Missy Mazzoli.

TERRY BLAIN

7:30 p.m. Wed., Ordway, St. Paul; $20, thespco.org

If there’s any doubt that live music is what makes Art-a-Whirl go around, this year’s lineup at Grumpy’s Northeast should shred it. The beloved corner bar’s 20th anniversary street party will feature Chapel Hill, N.C., punk heroes Superchunk, which just put out one of the best albums of its nearly 30-year career, “What a Time to Be Alive.” The Cactus Blossoms, the Evening Rig, Adam Levy’s new band and others also perform, with more music all over the neighborhood.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Noon-10 p.m. Sat., Grumpy’s NE., Mpls., $5 gate, NEMAA.org

Longer days and sunshine mean it’s festival time, especially in local neighborhoods and municipalities. A bike parade kicks off the Linden Hills Festival. Taste food from a variety of eateries and sip on suds from Twin Cities breweries. The Linden Hills Farmers Market features 50 vendors with fruits, flowers, veggies and more. Find summer beach reads at a used-book sale, listen to live music or center yourself at a yoga session.

MELISSA WALKER

11 a.m.-5 p.m. next Sun. Linden Hills Park, Mpls., free, lindenhills.org/festival

Palestinian soccer star Honey Thaljieh is keynote speaker at the Palestinian Art & Culture Fest, featuring film, art, live music, a chef showcase, a craft and spice market, and an Iftar dinner. An exhibition called “Windows of Hope” offers a collection of paintings and photography from Palestine. A series of short films screens on Friday, with a discussion from Arab film and culture experts Joseph Farag and Michelle Baroody of the University of Minnesota.

ALICIA ELER

