Weaving a new Tapestry

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra kicks off its ambitious Tapestry19 fest with a pair of meaty world premieres. They include “Don’t RipEat After Me” by Syrian clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh, plus “A Requiem for Zula” by St. Paul neo-soul singer PaviElle French. Also featured are works by Dvořák and Charles Ives. With plans to become a biennial festival, Tapestry19 aims to explore “a culturally resonant theme through the musical perspectives of a diverse set of composers and artists.” Terry Blain

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Benson Great Hall, Arden Hills. $11-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.

Now in the running for one of the best worst-named bands of all time, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has kicked up a strong buzz following the release of its full-length debut via the revived Elektra Records, “How to: Friend, Love, Freefall.” The scruffy indie-rock quintet from rural North Carolina boasts an off-kilter but alluring mix of Kings of Leon-style Southern boogie, arty noodling and singer Sam Melo’s surprisingly soulful and tender vocals, as heard in the charming breakout single “Hide.” Mt. Joy opens.

Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Tue. Palace Theatre, St. Paul. Sold out.

The limber and rhythmic Zuzu African Acrobats will perform their high-energy routines at Metropolitan State University. From Mombassa, Kenya, the troupe came to fame for its pyramid-building tricks. Semifinalists on “America’s Got Talent,” the acrobats have traveled to more than 25 countries with their hoop-diving, comedy and chair-balancing antics. Following a Super Bowl performance in Atlanta, the intense program of gravity-defying feats comes to Minnesota.

Melissa Walker

5:30 p.m. Thu. Metropolitan State University, St. Paul. Free, metrostate.edu.

It’s about time that long-simmering New Jersey singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten crossed over to a broader fan base, and she seems poised to do just that with her ambitious new album, “Remind Me Tomorrow.” Produced by St. Vincent collaborator John Singleton, the album puts a darker, electro-throb sonic tint on her already vibrant and visionary songwriting style, promising a more intense live show this time out. London opener Nilufer Yanya also toured with the XX last year.

C.R.

9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls. $25, first-avenue.com.

What is Shen Yun? It’s a fun show featuring classical Chinese folk dances and an orchestra. There’s story, spectacle and acrobatic prowess. Then again, Shen Yun is also regarded as political subversion by Chinese authorities, and has never performed in mainland China. It was founded by followers of the persecuted Falun Gong religion, and purports to be saving Chinese cultural traditions from near-extinction due to Communist rule.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Fri.-Sun. The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $88-$188, 651-224-4222, ordway.org.

Artist Tamsie Ringler takes the still-life genre to the next level, transforming an entire Mia gallery into a sculptural version. She takes everyday objects, such as a car and a grain silo, and places them among recast natural forms. The resulting work connects to Minnesota’s natural landscape. “If you grew up on a farm, it wouldn’t be out of place to see a car rusting out in the pasture,” says curator Nicole Soukup. “You drove by grain bins more times than you can count.”

Alicia Eler

Ends Feb. 24. Minneapolis Institute of Art. Free, 612-870-3000 or artsmia.org.

It may be her first concert tour in four years, but this will make two consecutive years for Kelly Clarkson singing in the Twin Cities. Last year, the first “American Idol” was here for two private Super Bowl performances. This time, it will be a proper public concert, featuring “Miss Independent,” “Since U Been Gone” and her other hits plus some surprise covers and pronouncements from her delightfully unfiltered mouth. Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli open.

Jon Bream

7 p.m. Sat. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $26 and up, ticketmaster.com.

The word “quaint” certainly applies to “She Loves Me,” the 1963 musical about two lonely hearts who work in the same perfume shop but don’t yet know that they are each other’s secret letter-writers. In a sure-footed new production at Artistry, the gorgeous music, by the same duo behind “Fiddler on the Roof,” has a fairy-tale sweep. But the narrative — from the same source that inspired “You’ve Got Mail” — is all kinds of charming.

Rohan Preston

2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Ends Feb. 17. Artistry, Bloomington. $15-$46. 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org.

Science and history will merge for frolicking fun in the former flour mill that is home to Mill City Museum. A day of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities features interactive activities and programs for all ages. The Baking Lab teaches the chemistry of flour and how it goes from grain to delicious grub. Make a model paper boxcar or take an engineering challenge with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

M.W.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Mill City Museum, Mpls. $6-$12, mnhs.org.






































