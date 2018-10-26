Supporting teachers and music lessons

Stevie Van Zandt has worn many bandannas: guitarist in Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band; Silvio on HBO’s “The Sopranos”; star of Netflix’s “Lilyhammer”; host/programmer of Sirius XM’s “Underground Garage”; Broadway, TV and record producer; frontman of Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. He’s also an activist, promoting music and arts education in schools. He’s offering free workshops, lesson plans and admission to his shows for teachers. In concert Friday, expect to hear songs associated with Little Steven and Southside Johnny plus choice covers.JON BREAM

8 p.m. Fri. Ames Center, Burnsville, $45-$75, ticketmaster.com

For those who were blown away by Kamasi Washington’s set at Rock the Garden in June, the Los Angeles saxophonist and his virtuosic, one-drummer-won’t-cut-it band were just getting started. The jazz revivalist/revisionary first came to light on Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly,” then issued his own ultra-ambitious discs, 2015’s “The Epic” and this year’s “Heaven and Earth.” He is bound to play twice the show as his crew settles into its first local theater gig. Throwback funk band Butcher Brown opens.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $30-$50, eTix.com.

Heaven, hell, family, love and the daily grind of survival all are wrapped up in “A Prelude to Faust: A Puppet Epic.” The 75-minute piece shifts between the puppet tale of Kasper, a husband and father whom Mephistopheles tempts with an offer to sell his soul, and an embattled human named Everyman. The message of this bewitching production is that we should have tender feelings for one another.

CHRIS HEWITT

Ends Nov. 11 Open Eye Theatre, Mpls., $15-$24, openeyetheatre.org.

After assuming the Allman Brothers’ old annual October residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre, the Tedeschi Trucks Band is hitting the road. Derek Trucks brings sublime and soaring guitars, and Susan Tedeschi delivers potent bluesy vocals and choice guitar passages of her own. Minneapolis-reared vocalist Mike Mattison is also featured. With two nights, expect different set lists from this tremendous blues-rock group with its jazzy jam-band sensibilities.

JON BREAM

8 p.m. Thu.-Fri. Orpheum, Mpls., $39.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com

Ever since he became an artistic partner in 2016, Jonathan Cohen has quietly reinvented the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s approach to baroque and early classical repertoire. Arguably his most exciting SPCO project yet is “St. John Passion,” Bach’s choral masterpiece. Cohen has assembled an enormous cast including Twin Cities choir the Singers and soloists Joélle Harvey and Tim Mead.

TERRY BLAIN

8 p.m. Fri., Basilica of St. Mary, Mpls.; 8 p.m. Sat. & 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway, St. Paul, $12-$50, thespco.org

Twin Cities stalwart Zenon Dance Company’s 36th anniversary season highlights the artistry of former Zenon dancer Wynn Fricke, whose new piece (titled “Just Her Time”) is presented alongside a world premiere by New Yorkers Sam Kim and the Alex Springer + Xan Burley duo. Repertory works include Mariusz Olszewski’s Latin ballroom dance sendup “Pink Martini” and Greg Dolbashian’s fluid “Eternal Review.”

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., through Nov. 11, Cowles Center, Mpls., $34, thecowlescenter.org

North America’s largest land animal is highlighted during a program at Pond Dakota Mission Park. Get acquainted with the American bison and discover how it was used by Indians to create more than 50 different items besides food. Learn about anatomy and touch pieces of hide. Play bison bingo, taste bison jerky and watch a short documentary about the mammal.

MELISSA WALKER

2-4 p.m. next Sun. Pond Dakota Mission Park, Bloomington, $2, bloomingtonmn.gov.

Even though he’s co-starring in the new Netflix series “The Good Cop,” Josh Groban hasn’t abandoned his music career. The adult-pop star with classical chops and Broadway credits is on tour promoting “Bridges.” His eighth album features winning pop duets with Jennifer Nettles and Sarah McLachlan plus an operatic battle with Andrea Bocelli. In concert, look for Groban to duet with Idina Menzel, who will open with her own Broadway and film hits.

JON BREAM

8 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $55.50 and up, ticketmaster.com

Russian pianist Igor Levit shot to international prominence five years ago with his debut recording, a universally lauded take on Beethoven’s late sonatas. He returns to the Schubert Club for a recital of works by Bach, Busoni, Schumann, Liszt and Wagner, all featured on Levit’s new “Life” album.

TERRY BLAIN

7:30 p.m. Tue., Ordway, St. Paul, $33-$72, schubert.org










































