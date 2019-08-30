Cirque de aqua

Cirque Italia gives audiences a taste of European culture in its aquatic-themed big-top production "Water Circus," currently making the rounds at Minnesota mall parking lots. With the stage transformed into a ship, embark on a visual journey complete with contortionists, magicians and aerialists. For added drama, there will be jaw-dropping archery and a "wheel of death." Melissa Walker

Various times today-Mon., Northtown Mall, Blaine; Thu.-next Sun., Maplewood Mall; Sept. 12-15, Miller Hill Mall, Duluth. $10-$40, cirqueitalia.com.

Don't call this a farewell trek. It's the Who's Moving on Tour, for which Roger Daltrey, 75, and Pete Townshend, 74, the last two of the Who, are accompanied by an orchestra. That means sections from the rock operas "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia" will bookend the concert, with an acoustic set and plenty of hits in between. While the first new Who album in 14 years is in the works, no new tunes have been appearing in concert. Reignwolf opens.

Jon Bream

7:30 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $29 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Samantha Kulinski - Aerial Loop - "Cirque Italia" Dawn Curran (Curran Events Photography) (41)

Northwest Louisiana soul-rock band the Seratones are in deserved breakout mode with their third album, "Power," and the single "Gotta Get to Know Ya," offering a wow-inducing blend of '60s garage-rock and Motown grooves produced by Cage the Elephant's Brad Shultz. The title and songs draw from gospelized frontwoman A.J. Haynes' advocacy for reproductive rights and other feminist issues around conservative Shreveport. Further proof she's a force of reckoning.

Chris Riemenschneider

9 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, Mpls. $13-$15, etix.com.

Twin Cities Dance is an all-new showcase presented by Arena Dances. With seven companies on the bill — including April Sellers Dance Collective, Ballet Co. Laboratory, Black Label Movement, Brkfst Dance, Brownbody and Shapiro & Smith, the evening offers a one-stop shop for all your ballet, contemporary/modern and break-dancing needs. Each evening has three sets of performances on one ticket.

Sheila Regan

7:30, 8:35 & 9:25 p.m. Thu., 7:30, 8:20 and 9:25 p.m. Fri. JSB Tek Box, Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $10-$15, arenadances.org or citypagestix.com.

Twin Cities hip-hop hero Dessa has published a memoir and recorded a live album with the Minnesota Orchestra over the past year. So she's probably hoping to simply cut loose and have fun in her first big State Fair gigs outside of those by her old crew, Doomtree. She'll also appear at the Star Tribune booth for a live Q&A at 4:30 p.m. today.

C.R.

8:30 p.m. today and Mon. Leinie Lodge Bandshell, State Fairgrounds. Free with State Fair admission ($15 adults).

The setting may be ancient Rome, but the story line of Benjamin Britten's chamber opera "The Rape of Lucretia" could hardly be more disturbingly relevant: a woman sexually violated in her own home by a friend of her husband, in an attack fueled by alcohol and male braggadocio. Journey North Opera Company presents a new staging, refracted through the lens of the #MeToo movement. St. Paul native Briana Moynihan sings Lucretia.

Terry Blain

7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. next Sun. Minnsky Theatre, 1517 Central Av. NE., Mpls. $25, journeynorthopera.org.

Not all movie classics stand the test of time, but Spike Lee's 1989 "Do the Right Thing" has only become more urgent and devastating. From Rosie Perez's fierce dancing in the opening credits to the tragic conclusion, the drama — set on a scorching New York day when racial tensions boil over — is a masterpiece. MSP Film Society screens the 30th Anniversary Edition at North High School as part of its First Thursday Films series.

Chris Hewitt

7 p.m. Thu. North Community High School, 1500 James Av. N., Mpls. $5, mspfilm.org.

As her nearly two-year Rainbow Tour winds down, Kesha has dropped two recent singles, the buoyant, optimistic "Best Day" from "The Angry Birds Movie 2" and the sarcastic commentary "Rich, White, Straight Men." But in concert, the don't-mess-with-me pop star is still emphasizing her hits, including "Tik Tok," "Timber" and "Praying," though she's never afraid to speak her mind in song or conversation.

J.B.

8 p.m. Thu. Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake. $74 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Once a small neighborhood celebration, the Burnsville Fire Muster has grown to include surrounding communities. See canines go to work in police K-9 demonstrations and watch fire trucks operate their equipment and produce water displays. Throughout the week there will be entertainment, a classic car show, vendors and carnival rides. Fireworks at dusk Saturday.

M.W.

5:30-8 p.m. Wed., 6-8 p.m. Thu., 7:30-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. Civic Center Park, Burnsville. Free, burnsvillefiremuster.org.