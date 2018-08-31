Re-enter Sandman

Since Metallica came here special to christen U.S. Bank Stadium as a concert venue two summers ago, metal’s maximus rockus band skipped the Twin Cities until the tail end of its current Worldwired Tour. The in-the-round staging promotes the decently bombastic late 2016 album, “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct.” Our concert, however, follows a long summer break. That could result in some set-list changes but at least bodes well for the energy level.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Tue., Target Center, Mpls., $143, axs.com

Marc Maron would have a good reason to bypass Acme Comedy Co., and not because the owner once banned him for boorish behavior on and off stage. Maron, who made peace with the club — and the rest of the comedy world — years ago, has watched his career skyrocket since his bad-boy days, thanks to a wildly influential podcast, “WTF With Marc Maron” and his revelatory role as the wrestling director in Netflix’s “Glow.”

NEAL JUSTIN

8 p.m. Thu., 8 & 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy Co., Mpls., $33, acmecomedycompany.com

Seek refuge from the insanity of the State Fair at the Fine Arts Building. Here you’ll encounter pieces ranging from Toni Dachis’ portrait of Van Gogh made entirely from slices of art magazines to Kim Pettengill’s “MN Farmer’s Market,” a photo of the state made entirely from crops. There’s also plenty of humor afoot. Dean Trisko’s “Surrender to Certainty (Apologies to Rene Magritte)” plays off of the famous surrealist’s iconic piece “Ceci n’est pas une pipe.”

ALICIA ELER

Ends Monday. Fine Arts Building, Minnesota State Fair, free with gate admission, mnstatefair.org

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra opens its new season with two classic pieces of Americana. First comes Terry Riley’s vibrant “In C,” the minimalist movement’s breakthrough from half a century ago. Then there’s Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” a sepia-tinted look at a more innocent America, sung by fast-rising soprano Julia Bullock. Pianist/conductor Jeremy Denk also returns to perform Beethoven’s beloved “Emperor” Concerto.

TERRY BLAIN

8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ordway, St. Paul, $12-$50, thespco.org

Still just 25 years old, Will Toledo has already made a sizable mark with his Seattle-area band Car Seat Headrest, whose gnarly, wordy indie-rock caught attention with the sprawling 2016 LP “Teens of Denial” and numerous local gigs from the Triple Rock to Rock the Garden. They’re back touting a remake of “Twin Fantasy,” a personal album that Toledo made when he was still just a scrappy basement taper. Naked Giants, a fun, poppy Seattle power trio, open.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, Mpls., $22, first-avenue.com

Where does gospel music come from? “The Sound of Gospel” concert ventures an answer with 200 singers in 20 choirs from across Minnesota. Produced and directed by singer Jevetta Steele, the event traces the music’s origins from vocal music brought to the U.S. by slaves, mapping the development of spirituals, quartet singing and, eventually, full-scale gospel choirs.

TERRY BLAIN

6:30 p.m. Mon., Mpls. Convention Center, $15, minnesotastatebaptist convention.com

Another First Ave regular who long ago outgrew the place, divine-voiced Americana hero Neko Case moves to the club’s new, bigger sister venue, the Palace Theatre, promoting a new album that’s big on ambition. Touring with a full-tilt band, she had a large cast of friendly collaborators for the aptly titled record “Hell On,” one of her poppiest and best efforts yet.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

7:30 p.m. Thu., Palace Theater, St. Paul, sold out

Three Rivers Park District has updated the MAC Wildlife Area in Crystal, and it’s now open for outdoor activity lovers and nature enthusiasts. The reopening celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting, followed by such outdoor activities as rock climbing, zip-lining and geocaching. Explore wildlife with naturalists and scavenge for critters in their natural habitat.

MELISSA WALKER

1-5 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. MAC Wildlife Area, Crystal, free, threeriversparks.org.

It’s like a party crossed with a circus and a cabaret — with an extra dash of politics. The decadent Cabarave event features cyr-wheelers, performance painters, aerialists, dancers and musicians. There are lots of performances to experience, but theatergoers just might find themselves dancing once the DJ starts spinning.

SHEILA REGAN

8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Lab Theatre, Mpls., $25-$40, thelabtheatre.org






































