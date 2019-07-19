Party time with Cardi

“I ain’t going to jail,” Cardi B firmly declared at a concert last weekend amid legal trouble from a nightclub brawl. If true, that’s good news for Twin Cities fans, who’ve been waiting a long time to see a real performance by the Bronx-bred “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” hitmaker after she pulled out of the Bruno Mars tour last year due to pregnancy and she shortchanged crowds in her Super Bowl LII appearances. She’s since become the first woman to win the Grammy for best rap album and has earned mostly good marks live. Kevin Gates and Saweetie open. Chris Riemenschneider

7 p.m. Sat. Target Center, Mpls. $50-$575, axs.com.

After cutting five country albums for Columbia Records, Minnesota-based Home Free makes its First Avenue debut to celebrate a self-released collection of mostly original material. The tunes on “Dive Bar Saints” lean toward the spiritual, but this a cappella quintet, which triumphed on NBC’s “The Sing-Off” in 2013, adds winning interpretations of Vince Gill’s heavenly “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and a slowed-down ride through John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Jon Bream

7 p.m. Mon. First Avenue, Mpls. $30, etix.com.

Who’s to blame for the unholy mess that four young lovers find themselves in by the conclusion of Mozart’s “Così fan Tutte”? The men or women? Decide for yourself as the Mill City Summer Opera singers — who coped gallantly with bad weather last weekend — present their final performances in the outdoor ruins of Mill City Museum before moving next season to Paikka, a renovated (and roofed) industrial space in St. Paul’s Midway district.

Terry Blain

7:30 p.m. Mon. and Wed. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $50-$125; 612-875-5544, millcitysummeropera.org.

Electro-R&B singer Khalid’s career first blew up right around his high school graduation thanks to the viral hit “Location,” one of the greatest texting romance songs yet. Now 21, the proud military kid is headlining arenas following the release of his second album, “Free Spirit,” which has landed him another big hit with the synth-poppy “Talk.” His set at Coachella was one big mellow-cool singalong with aw-shucks personality adding to the charm. “Pretty Girl” singer Clairo opens.

C.R.

7:30 p.m. Tue. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $48-$97, ticketmaster.com.

Whether you’re on a romantic date or showing family and friends appreciation for nature’s beauty, the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam will be open for extended evening hours. Experience sunset at the picturesque, unique location and stroll along the lock wall with a panoramic view of the Mississippi. As part of the Aquatennial celebration, Saturday features a rollicking set by the Southside Aces.

Melissa Walker

5-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, Mpls. Free, parkconnection.org.

Margot Bassett Silver doesn’t so much perform as invite the audience into a ritual of dance, music and theater. Don’t worry — you can also just watch if you prefer, and there’s an element of humor. Her latest work for 9x22 Solo, called “I Keep Forgetting Is So Long,” explores being out of control in one’s body. Inspired by her experience of losing a parent while being a parent, Bassett Silver uses the body and the voice to work her magic.

Sheila Regan

8 p.m. Wed. Bryant-Lake Bowl, Mpls. $6-$15; 612-825‑8949, bryantlakebowl.com.

As “Samuel J. and K.” begins, Samuel J. (Paul LaNave) and his brother, Samuel K. (Wariboko Gabriel Semenitari), are playing one-on-one basketball. K. is adopted, and J. is about to present him with a gift he doesn’t want. We wish playwright Mat Smart dove more deeply into the theme of an adopted person’s mixed feelings about the place they were born. But by the time the second act begins, seven years have passed, revealing the depth of the actors’ performances.

Chris Hewitt

3 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Mon. and Thu-Sat. Gremlin Theatre, St. Paul. $28, gremlintheatre.org.

The Plymouth Summer Music Series continues with an evening of music by the legendary Broadway team of ­Rodgers and Hammerstein. Actress/singer Jennifer Baldwin Peden is joined by soloists Jenny French, Lisa Drew, Dan Dressen and Jim Bohn, with Sonja Thompson presiding at the piano.

T.B.

7 p.m. Tue. Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Av. S., Mpls. Free, plymouth.org.

Rods, reels and bait are provided as Chaska Area Fishing With Friends shares its enthusiasm for catches big and small during Chaska River City Days. Bring the family for a day of fishing with volunteers from the community organization. Don’t let the fear of catching nothing be a deterrent. Experienced fishermen will be on hand to assist with angler techniques.

M.W.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Firemen’s Park, Chaska. Free, chaskafishingwithfriends.com.





































