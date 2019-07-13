Back in Jack

Returning to the Armory a year after his debut solo gig in town, Jack White of White Stripes fame has put his other old band the Raconteurs back together for their first album in 11 years. “Help Us Stranger” is as much a showcase for White’s old Detroit buddy Brendan Benson as it is White’s own prowess at writing sharp, classic pop-rock hooks, but the spirit of camaraderie is as strong as ever between the two leaders and the pocket-tight rhythm section of Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence. One of the acts on White’s Third Man Records roster, Lillie Mae, opens. Chris Riemenschneider

7:30 p.m. Mon. The Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls. $55, ticketmaster.com.

Widely known as “the perfect musical,” “Guys and Dolls” doesn’t exactly need to be improved upon. But the Guthrie’s lavish production is designed to make sure you love it. As quirky showgirl Miss Adelaide, everything Kirsten Wyatt does feels right. Choreographer Dell Howlett finds fresh ways to shine. Kara Harmon’s colorful costumes just keep coming. Darryl Ivey’s orchestrations take a new look at classic songs. Just about everything in this “Guys and Dolls” sings.

Chris Hewitt

7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 7 p.m. next Sun. Ends Aug. 25. Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $15-$93, guthrietheater.org.

In a bit of scheduling serendipity, ex-spouses Rosanne Cash and Rodney Crowell, stellar 1980s country stars turned modern-day Americana aces, are performing in the Twin Cities on the same night — but not together. Crowell is about to release “Texas,” his collection of duets with Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett and others. The always artful and articulate Cash is supporting last year’s thoughtful and challenging “She Remembers Everything.”

Jon Bream

Crowell: 7 p.m. Thu.-Fri. Dakota, Mpls. $50-$60, dakotacooks.com. Cash: 7:30 p.m. Fri. Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley. $46-$58.50, etix.com.

It’s hard to categorize the Black Pumas’ unusual blend of soul, funk and rock, but it’s easy to get into these Texas groovers. Singer Eric Burton was a street busker in Austin when guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada of the Prince-loved Latin funk ensemble Grupo Fantasma took him in. Their weekly stint at C-Boy’s became an It Gig, and they just released their self-titled debut album, full of Motown-meets-Mayfield psychedelic soul and a modern, slightly electronic style that’s parts Broken Bones and Janelle Monáe.

C.R.

8 p.m. Wed. 7th St. Entry, Mpls. Sold out.

To honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Eden Prairie’s Wings of the North museum has a new exhibit. “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” features spaceflight items, many of which are on loan from NASA’s John Glenn Research Center in Ohio. Artifacts include a model of a space shuttle, a replica of an extravehicular mobility unit (space suit) and other models.

Melissa Walker

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends July 28. Flying Cloud Airport, Eden Prairie. $5-$10, wotn.org/new-spaceflight-exhibit.

Film music has grown hugely in importance in recent years, and the sixth annual Film Score Fest pairs Minnesota-based filmmakers and composers to make new short films. This year’s theme is “unseen,” and the 18 best entries are being shown with live orchestral accompaniment in a showcase screening.

Terry Blain

7 p.m. Sat. Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul. $10, filmscorefest.org.

For its “Minne­Utsav” festival, the South Asian Arts and Theater House plans performances, workshops and classes, including improv troupes Bollyprov and Spice Girls. The fest also features a new dance drama called “Home Sweet Ghar,” featuring over 65 performers, Bollywood infusion, South Asian cultural forms and a story about two immigrants making their way in the United States.

Sheila Regan

7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Ends July 27. Anne Simley Theatre, 1530 W. Taylor Av., St. Paul. $20, 612-405-2669, saathmn.org/minneutsav.

Schumann’s great song cycle “Dichterliebe” (“A Poet’s Love”) is at the heart of the annual “chamber music” concert by Cantus, in which the eight-man group mixes solos and smaller combinations of singers with its close-harmony arrangements. Feist, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Sondheim are among the other songwriters/composers featured.

T.B.

7 p.m. Tue., Landmark Center, St. Paul; 7 p.m. Wed., American Swedish Institute, Mpls.; 7 p.m. Thu., Museum of Russian Art, Mpls.; 11 a.m. Fri., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mpls. $10-$32, cantussings.org.

Dedicated to the art of puppetry, the Puppeteers of America welcome the public to a Puppets & Community Day during their National Puppetry Festival. Make your own puppet creation out of recycled items, view short films and enjoy a picnic lunch with members of Puppeteers of America and their puppet friends. Also: outdoor performances, a puppet-building workshop and exhibits.

M.W.

