Still the Best

Bethany Cosentino happily declared “Everything Has Changed” in Best Coast’s latest earworm of a radio single, but not a whole lot is different, musically speaking, on the fourth album by Cosentino and her steadfast partner in guitar buzz, Bobb Bruno. And that’s a good thing. The duo’s “Always Tomorrow” is a little more synth-poppy but still loaded with the same rocky hooks of the Lemonheads and L.A. predecessors the Go-Go’s.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com

An explosive drama about colonialism with an all-black cast, “The Convert” is set in 1895 in what is now Zimbabwe, where playwright (and “Black Panther” star) Danai Gurira grew up. The title role, embodied with shimmering clarity by Ashe Jaafaru, is like no character you’ve seen — a true believer who embraces both the Shona faith she grew up in and the Catholicism she’s being taught, emphasizing what is central to each: “seeking peace and loving one another.”

CHRIS HEWITT

Frank Theatre’s “The Convert.”

2 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Ends March 15. Gremlin Theatre, St. Paul. $30. franktheatre.org

Dirty Knobs, the 12-year-old hobby band of stellar guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and now Fleetwood Mac, kicks off its first-ever tour in Minneapolis. Also featuring guitarist/singer Jason Sinay, the group’s debut album “Wreckless Abandon” is a vibrant, Campbell-penned classic-rock collection with hints of the Heartbreakers and the Stones, produced by George Drakoulias (Black Crowes, Jayhawks), with a cover by Beatles pal Klaus Voormann (“Revolver”).

JON BREAM

8 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, Mpls., $35-$50, eTix.com

In just seven years Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov has gone from precocious competition winner to an artist the Times of London has hailed as “without question the most astounding pianist of our age.” Still in his 20s and already a Grammy winner for his album “Transcendental,” Trifonov plays a Schubert Club recital with selections from Bach’s magnum opus “The Art of Fugue” along with arrangements of Bach’s music by Brahms and Myra Hess.

TERRY BLAIN

7:30 p.m. Tue., Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul. $22-$75. 651-292-3268 or schubert.org

In your mind, maybe there’s a Maserati or a Tesla out there with your name on it, even though your life aligns more with an SUV or minivan. Whatever, the Twin Cities Auto Show offers hundreds of vehicles to gawk at, including the Raminator, a supercharged monster truck. If that’s not enough, cowboy T. Texas Terry, will show off his rope-spinning and whip-cracking skills.

MELISSA WALKER

10 a.m.-7 p.m. today, next Sun.; 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Thu.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sat. $6-$12, 10 and under free. Minneapolis Convention Center. twincitiesautoshow.com.

Get a little drag with your ballet experience, courtesy of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. The all-male “Trocks” performs in tutus and on pointe, amiably satirizing ballet conventions with technical aplomb. Formed in the 1970s, this once-fringe act has become a celebrated internationally touring company, breaking gender boundaries while having a blast doing it. Come early for a pre-show story hour with local drag kings and queens.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Wed., Ordway, St. Paul, $39-69, 651-224-4222, ordway.org

Grateful Dead mainstay Bob Weir returns with the Wolf Bros., his side project with Grammy-winning producer/bassist Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, Rolling Stones) and drummer Jay Lane (Ratdog, Primus). Last year at the Palace, the modest trio satisfied by delivering well-known rock songs — by Bob Dylan, the Beatles and the Dead — with the improvisational approach of jazz musicians. Get your Dead fix at the Fillmore. What could be more trippy than that?

J.B.

7 p.m. Tue., Fillmore Minneapolis, $70-$299, ticketmaster.com

A vintage Victrola belts out Afro-Cuban tunes in a living-room setting at Carleton College’s Perlman museum. It’s part of “Site Specific,” an exhibit featuring more than 25 contemporary Cuban photographers and filmmakers. A photo by Lissette Solórzano captures a boy diving off the Malecón (Havana’s sea wall) and into the surf. Time stops mid-dive. This world seems far away, a sentiment that sums up the show’s aesthetic.

ALICIA ELER

Noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 11-9 Thu.-Fri. Ends April 26. 320 3rd St., Northfield. carleton.edu

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, return to the Gilded Age for a themed tour of the home of one of St. Paul’s most influential Irish families. Hear the origins of Mary Theresa Mehegan, daughter of Irish immigrants, and her betrothed, James Jerome Hill, a young Canadian immigrant of Scots and Irish stock. A guided tour shares how the couple stayed true to their European roots through music, needlepoint and lace-making.

M.W.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 1-5 p.m. next Sun. $8-$12. James J. Hill House, St. Paul. mnhs.org.





































