.

Jill-of-all-trades

Philadelphia vocal force Jill Scott focuses on love, found and lost, whether she’s doing spoken-word, soul, jazz, rock, hip-hop or R&B. Not only has the Grammy winner has been a mainstay on the R&B charts for 20 years with such hits as “A Long Walk,” “Hate on Me” and “Blessed” but she’s an in-demand collaborator, who’s teamed up with the Roots, Anthony Hamilton, Erykah Badu and others. Plus, she’s a sometimes actress, most recently on “Black-ish” and “Black Lightning.”

Jon Bream

8 p.m. Tue. The Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls. $70 and up, ticketmaster.com.

.

Walker waves its Jasper Johns flags

“The Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints” is the second major survey of Johns’ work at the Walker. The show encompasses nearly 60 years, from Johns’ early prints of familiar symbols to more mysterious recent pieces. The exhibit shows how Johns returned again and again to certain symbols, as in the 1986 lithograph “Ventriloquist,” where viewers can see the green-and-black-striped flag he famously used for a Vietnam War protest.

Alicia Eler

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. & Tue.-Wed.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Walker Art Center, Mpls. $7.50-$15; free Thursday evenings, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org.

.

Choreography that's genius

Kyle Abraham, a MacArthur “genius,” brings his nine-member company A.I.M for an evening of masterful choreography. A highlight will be the solo piece “INDY,” which offers a taste of Abraham’s sheer skill blended with deep emotion. Two other pieces feature the larger ensemble, including “Meditation: A Silent Prayer,” about police violence, and the club scene-inspired wonder, “Drive.” Works by Andrea Miller and Trisha Brown round out a captivating night.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Sat. Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $21-$62, 612-624-2345 or northrop.umn.edu.

.

Tanya Tucker's country comeback

On her first major-label album in 17 years, Tanya Tucker reminded us what an essential country singer she is. “While I’m Livin’ ” led to two Grammys: best country album and best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now.” The leathery-voiced vet, who scored her first hit at age 13, now has fresh and potent material to go with her classics “Delta Dawn,” “Strong Enough to Bend” and “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane.” Underappreciated singer-songwriter Brandy Clark opens.

J.B.

7 p.m. Sat. Grand Casino Hinckley. $40-$45, grandcasinomn.com.

Sphinx-like strings

For more than two decades the Sphinx Competition has sought to identify the finest young black and Latino string players in America. The Sphinx Virtuosi is its alumni orchestra, visiting the Ordway for a fourth consecutive year. This year’s program, “For Justice and Peace,” includes music by Bartók and Schubert, as well as contemporary composers Xavier Foley, Michael Abels and Philip Herbert. Cuban-American soprano Elaine Alvarez is the guest soloist.

Terry Blain

3 p.m. next Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $16-$26, 651-224-4222 or schubert.org.

Get railroaded

The World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour rolls across the country, spreading enthusiasm for model railroading. All 100,000 square feet of the RiverCentre exhibit hall will amuse railroad enthusiasts and introduce rookies to model railroads, with exhibits, seminars and a free riding train for kids. View operating railroads and play with trains. Manufacturers and retailers will have items for display and sale.

Melissa Walker

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. next Sun. RiverCentre, St. Paul. $15; 15 and younger free, wghshow.com.

Blues legend alive and well

At 83, Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy continues to command respect for his recordings (2018’s “The Blues Is Alive and Well” won him another Grammy) and his live performances. He’s a chatty, showy entertainer who can pull off impressions of Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King and Eric Clapton and deliver his own blues with passionate vocals and fiery fretwork.

J.B.

8 p.m. Thu. The Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls. $80 and up, ticketmaster.com.

Frozen Phalen

Winter in Minnesota is a sure thing every year, so why not embrace it? Phalen Freeze Fest honors the cold months with a variety of winter-esque activities at Lake Phalen, including ice fishing and snowshoeing. Learn not only how to build a fire, but how to cook over it. Hear tales of heroism on a story stroll, make crafts and warm up with a steamy beverage.

M.W.

1-4 p.m. Sat. Phalen Lakeside Activities Center, St. Paul. Free, stpaul.gov.

Top-notch recorder

The rise of the early music movement over the past half-century has led to the recorder being given a new lease on life. St. Paul-based Cléa Galhano is a world-class exponent of the woodwind instrument, and plays an attractive sequence of short pieces in recital with guitarist Rene Izquierdo.

T.B.

Noon Thu. Courtroom 317, Landmark Center, St. Paul. Free, schubert.org.