Songs to fight the loneliness

With its latest program, the eight-man Cantus vocal ensemble explores the human need for connection, even in today’s digitally knitted world. “Alone Together” brings the premiere of “You” by Minnesota composer Libby Larsen, featuring settings of poems by Emily Dickinson and Edna St. Vincent Millay. Rounding out the program are two more works written especially for Cantus — “We Two” by Steven Sametz and David Lang’s “Manifesto” — as well as music by Laura Mvula, Lennon-McCartney and Beethoven.TERRY BLAIN

7:30 p.m. Fri., MacPhail Center, Mpls.; 3 p.m. Sun., Wayzata Community Church; more venues through Nov. 4, $10-$43, cantussings.org

Last seen locally with duet partner Rodney Crowell three years ago, Emmylou Harris brings a jukebox full of Nashville hits, a sterling reputation as an artful Americana singer-songwriter, and a lifetime achievement Grammy, which she received this year. Set lists from her tour indicate that she cherry-picks favorites from throughout her nearly 50-year career — from her days with Gram Parsons to her brilliant original recordings with producer Daniel Lanois.

JON BREAM

7:30 p.m. Wed. Ordway, $48-$250, ordway.org

The supercharged Twin Cities Tap Festival mixes workshops with performances by top-level tappers from Minnesota and beyond. The event kicks off Thursday with a showcase of youth ensembles. Friday and Saturday bring concerts by national heavy-hitters including Dianne “Lady Di” Walker (pictured), Brenda Bufalino and Sam Weber. Watch for knockout local talent, too, including Galen Higgins, Keane Sense of Rhythm and festival co-founder Kaleena Miller.

SHEILA REGAN

7:30 p.m. Thu-Sat. Cowles Center, Mpls., $15-$30, thecowlescenter.org

Fresh off their Nirvana-celebrating set at CalJam that went viral last weekend, the Foo Fighters will play the final U.S. date on their Concrete and Gold Tour right here in St. Paul. Let’s hope it’s a best-for-last scenario, but it’s hard to imagine Dave Grohl and his crew going any harder than they already did in their prior 2 ½-hour marathon performances in town, including the 2015 date when the frontman blazed on even in a leg cast.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

7:30 p.m. Thu. Xcel Energy Center, sold out

Finnish conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali is in town this week to lead the Minnesota Orchestra. At 32, Rouvali is already chief conductor of both the Gothenburg Symphony and Tampere Philharmonic orchestras, not to mention a guest conductor at the prestigious Philharmonia in London. He brings Brahms’ First Symphony, the Suite from Strauss’ opera “Der Rosenkavalier” and Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto with the excellent Gil Shaham as soloist.

TERRY BLAIN

11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, $12-$102, minnesotaorchestra.org

Things got a little weird the last time New York dance artist Sarah Michelson created a piece at Walker Art Center, with a made-up sport played by dancers in colorful outfits, unclear rules and plenty of running commentary on the mysterious new game. Returning with a Walker-commissioned piece titled “October2018/\,” Michelson’s latest work is sure to provide great conversation fodder.

SHEILA REGAN

5:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Walker Art Center, $5, walkerart.org

Frank Theatre director Wendy Knox opened her 30th season two weekends ago with a gleefully eerie production of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s 1956 revenge fantasy “The Visit.” The indelible Katherine Ferrand plays Claire, a gazillionaire who has come back to her hometown with an empty coffin and a heart full of revenge. Set in the Museum of Transportation, this site-specific show takes a trip into the wilds of the human soul.

Rohan Preston

8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 21, Minnesota Transportation Museum, St. Paul. $22-$25, franktheatre.org

The Halloween Capital of the World packs another October with freakishly fun events. This Saturday brings a children’s pumpkin carving contest at Anoka’s Akin Park and kiddie art activities at Rum River Art Center. The Light Up the Night parade starts at 7 p.m., with local organizations marching down Main Street. And there’s always the Knights of Columbus Haunted House, where ghoulish thrills await, open Thursday through Saturday.

Melissa Walker

Check anokahalloween.com for details

South Africa native Troye Sivan earned mad love from Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and LBGT groups in 2016 for “Wild,” “Happy Little Pill” and his viral YouTube videos, which positively depicted queer youths alongside his positively addictive musical hooks. At 23, he’s about to get even bigger with his sophomore album, “Bloom,” one of this year’s most acclaimed pop albums, anchored by the singles “My! My! My!” and the Ariana Grande-accompanied “Dance to This.”

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

7:30 p.m. Wed., State Theatre, $35-$68, ticketmaster.com






































