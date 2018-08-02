Shelby J: Last time she was in town, she performed at three venues in two days in April — Target Center, Paisley Park and the Dakota. Of course, those were Prince-affiliated gigs. First, backing him on the big screen, then fronting the Funk Soldiers and finally sitting in with former NPG bandmate Liv Warfield. But Shelby has her own music, her own brand of modern Southern soul as featured on her 2017 album, “10.” In concert, the soulful North Carolinian might do a Purple piece or two, as well. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Dakota, $40-$60)

Zeds Dead: With no more Summer Set festival to play in our area, the Toronto electronic dance music duo is moving indoors to Minneapolis’ newly revamped, EDM-ready Armory, part of the second annual Deadbeats Tour. The local lineup includes G Jones and Funtcase. (9 p.m. Fri., the Armory, $40.)

HazelFest: Returns for its sixth year of celebrating music and recovery on the lovely grounds of the original Hazelden treatment center, this year’s all-Minnesota, always-family-friendly lineup includes performances by soul-searching hip-hop guru Brother Ali, soulful twang-rocker Chastity Brown, rootsy faves the Cactus Blossoms and Davina & the Vagabonds, plus Mary Bue, Mally, Dusty Heart, Katy Vernon and the Roe Family Singers. Recovery programming includes a musician’s panel with Mike Doughty and others. Truly a bright highlight of the summer concert season. (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat., Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, 15251 Pleasant Valley Rd., Center City, $15-$25, hazeldenbettyford.org.)

Jerry Jeff Walker: The Texas twang hero always creates a party vibe at his shows but has extra reason to celebrate at his regular zoo gig this summer, as it follows a hard-fought battle with throat cancer and other ailments last year. His son Django Walker opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Zoo amphitheater, $49.)

Red Stag Supperclub Block Party: What has long been one of the best of the eclectic, free mini-music-fests in town is also now one of the more adventurous beer events. This year’s music lineup includes (in order) rowdy sibling rockers the Shackletons, yacht-rock tribute act the Lonesome Losers, Monica LaPlante of “Hope You’re Alone” rotation on the Current, enduring Americana rockers Romantica, funky Afrobeat revivalists Black Market Brass and high-wired Minneapolis rapper Dwynell Roland. The beer side features the so-called In Cahoots collaboration beers by Indeed with Fair State, Bauhaus with Bent Paddle, Schell’s with Sociable Cider and more. (2-8 p.m. Sun., Red Stag, 509 1st Av. NE, Mpls., free, redstagsupperclub.com.)

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Purveyors of one of the all-time great drinking songs in “S.O.B.,” these Colorado musicmakers have expanded their Americana palette on this year’s “Tearing at the Seams” album. If they seemed like Van Morrison lost in Stax Records on their 2015 eponymous debut, then this time they’ve found more of their own voice without losing their love for vintage horn-fueled soul music. This is soulful Americana music made for the concert stage. Israel Nash opens. (8 p.m. Sun. Palace Theatre, St. Paul, sold out.)

Lori McKenna: The only country singer living in Stoughton, Mass., the two-time Grammy winner for writing the best country song is more of a singer-songwriter type. This year’s “The Tree,” her 10th album, focuses on family as well as happy people, angry young people and old people. Best is the final track, the slow, aspirational “Like Patsy Would,” which is as distinctive as her most celebrated tunes, the modest “Humble and Kind” and the clever “Girl Crush.” (7 p.m. Sun. Dakota, $35-$45)

Jack White: Just our luck. The Twin Cities finally gets a tour date by White, six years and three albums into his solo career — and 13 years since his last White Stripes concert here! — and it’s for a record that’s been widely ridiculed, “Boarding House Reach.” The album is indeed over the top and all over the map in ways that might’ve even prompted Prince to say, “Reel it in, Jackie.” Not taken too seriously, though, it’s actually pretty fun, and some of the songs could fly in concert with his showman skills and usually electrifying live band. He’s also dropping many Stripes tunes into the shows as well as some Raconteurs and Dead Weather nuggets. Rootsy, buzzing Kentucky picker Tyler Childress opens. (7:30 p.m. Mon., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., sold out.)

Nels Cline 4: Wilco’s wizardly lead guitarist is using that band’s yearlong hiatus to play more dates with his experimental jazz group, which just released its second album for Blue Note, “Currents, Constellations,” and opted to play two shows in the intimate basement jazz haven across the plaza from where he played for Wilco’s thrilling three-nighter last fall. (7 & 9 p.m. Tue., Vieux Carré, $25-$40.)

Kinky Friedman: Detective novelist, former Texas gubernatorial candidate and politically incorrect songwriter with a humorous bent, this priceless character has released his first album of new material in four decades. A quiet triumph, “Circus of Life” is a gentle twang fest with songs that are either sweetly sentimental or predictably clever. Sample lyric: “Jesus in pajamas came at 3:16 one morning to a Denny’s by the freeway in the ancient town of Dallas where everything was frozen. There are many Denny’s in Dallas but few of them are chosen. Jesus in pajamas finally had a rosary.” Minnesota Americana singer Jack Klatt opens. (7:30 p.m. Tue. Turf Club, St. Paul, $30-$35)

Charlie Puth: Despite early hits such as the charttopping Wiz Khalifa collaboration “See You Again,” the piano-playing pop star, 26, felt trapped by his simple pop. So he stretched out on his second album, this year’s “Voicenotes,” teaming with Kehlani, Boyz II Men and James Taylor. The result is a smartly crafted pop-soul record and more hits, including “Attention” and “How Long.” Puth is touring with Hailee Steinfeld, 21, the Oscar-nominated actress (“True Grit”) who has a pop singing career, as well. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $25-$89.50)

Victor Wooten Trio: The five-time Grammy winning, superstar bassist (Bela Fleck and the Flecktones) is joined by drummer Dennis Chambers (Parliament/Funkadelic, Santana, John Scofield) and saxophonist Bob Franceschini (Willie Colon, Mike Stern, Celine Dion). The trio’s 2017 album, “Trypnotyx,” is spacey, jazzy, fusion-y and funky, with some hip-hop scratching for good measure. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu. Dakota, $25-$40)

Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Festival: Minnesota’s Becky Buller is tied for the most nominations — six — in this year’s International Bluegrass Music Awards. She’s vying, among others, for fiddler, female vocalist and song of the year. Buller is the featured attraction at this annual acoustic hoedown, with three performances. Other musicians include Chris Jones and the Night Drivers; Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry; Henhouse Prowlers; Red Squirrel Chasers, and Bob Bovee and Pop Wagner. (Thu.-Aug. 12, El Rancho Manana, Zimmerman, Minn. $95-$115 for four-day pass, minnesotabluegrass.org)