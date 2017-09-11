Best Buy is closing two stores in the Twin Cities — one in Blaine and one in Inver Grove Heights.

The Richfield-based retailer has decided not to renew the leases on those stores and so they will close October 28. Store employees were notified on Sunday.

"Nearly all our stores are profitable and closing them is not a part of our strategy," said Jeff Shelman, a Best Buy spokesman. "As we have said for years, we will gradually refine our store footprint when leases come up for renewal and when it makes business sense."

The store closing in Blaine, at 10985 Ulysses Street, opened in 2007 when Best Buy was opening lots of stores to compete with now-defunct Circuit City. It is one of two stores in that northern suburb. The Best Buy store at Northtown Mall will remain open.

The Inver Grove Heights store first opened in 1974 and is nearby several other stores.

While some retailer such as Macy's, Sears, and J.C. Penney have been closing hundreds of stores as they try to reposition their businesses given the rise in online shopping, Best Buy has been closing fewer stores. Last year, it closed 11 big-box stores and 41 smaller mobile-phone stores. It has closed two other big-box stores so far this year.

"The pace of these occasional closures has not materially changed over the past several years and is not likely to," Shelman said.

He added that Best Buy is also investing millions of dollars to remodel two other nearby stores in the Twin Cities — one in Coon Rapids and one in Oakdale — in the next year.

Best Buy hopes some store employees will transfer to nearby stores as the retailer staffs up for the upcoming holiday season.