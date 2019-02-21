Best Buy is among the retail brands turning to special events as a way to draw enthusiasts into stores and, of course, to sell them stuff.
The latest for the Richfield-based retailer is an event Saturday aimed at Pokémon fans 16-and-under to gather at stores nationwide to trade Pokémon cards and take part in Pokémon-themed activities. The retailer will give away a limited number of three-card packs, coins and guides.
Pokémon “trade and play” events markiong the release of the “Sun & Moon” cards will be held in a limited number of stores. In Minnesota, the Richfield store is the only site, according to BestBuy.com. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the first time Best Buy has held a Pokémon party, a Best Buy spokeswoman said. But the retailer has held other demonstrations and events at stores, including qualifying rounds of the Nintendo World Championships in 2015 and 2017.
