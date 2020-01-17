Best Buy Co.’s board of directors is investigating allegations that chief executive Corie Barry had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a colleague who left the company a few months before she became its leader.

The Richfield-based company hired outside counsel, Sidley Austin, LLP., to conduct an investigation “that is ongoing,” it said in a statement Friday.

“Best Buy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the company’s statement said.

The action came after the board received a letter from an anonymous writer signed “We are Best Buy” that purported to represent “a group of employees.” The letter was also sent to several news organizations, including the Star Tribune.

“We encourage the letter’s author to come forward and be part of that confidential process,” Best Buy said in its statement.

The company said it would not comment further until the investigation was concluded.

Barry said in a statement: “The Board has my full cooperation and support as it undertakes this review, and I look forward to its resolution in the near term.”

Barry, 44, succeeded Hubert Joly as chief executive in June, becoming one of just seven women who lead a Fortune 500 company.

She joined Best Buy as a financial analyst nearly 20 years ago. She advanced through finance and operational roles, including interim president of the Geek Squad, and became chief financial officer in 2016.

Joly remains executive chairman of the company. He was brought in to lead the company in 2012 after the company’s board investigated the personal conduct of his predecessor, Brian Dunn. It found that Dunn engaged in a personal relationship with a younger female employee that damaged the workplace environment.