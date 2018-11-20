Best Buy had another good quarter, with comparable sales up 4.3 percent and profits up 16 percent.

The growth, its said, was mainly driven by sales of mobile phones, gaming, appliances, wearables, headphones and smart home devices.

“We are energized by our continued momentum,” said CEO Hubert Joly.

He said the company is ready for the holiday season, which officially kicks off this week although sales have been going on for a few weeks.

With consumer confidence at a point not seen in decades, the Richfield-based electronics chain increased its guidance. It now expects comparable sales to increase 4 to 5 percent for the year, leading to revenue between $42.5 billion and $42.9 billion. Profits are forecast to rise 15 to 17 percent.

Online sales for the third quarter increased 12.6 percent to $1.21 billion, contributing to overall revenue of $9.6 billion, up 3 percent over the same period last year.

The quarter also saw the $792 million acquisition of senior technology services provide GreatCall.

Net income was up 16 percent $277 million, or 99 cents a share.

That beat analysts’ estimates for both revenue and profits.