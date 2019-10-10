HUNTER: Emy Marier, 28, Vadnais Heights

BIRDS HUNTED: Pheasants, ruffed grouse, quail and woodcock

WHY THE BREED IS BEST: "In the uplands, you want a dog that’s going to work with you, and flat-coated retrievers always score high in trainability. They work close and work smart. If there is bird scent, you can be confident your dog is on something. At times obnoxious in their always-cheery state, flat-coats will always bring positivity and pep. In short: When the day gets long and your morale is low, you need a dog that makes you laugh. And, when the hunt is over, you need a family oriented dog that can relax indoors."