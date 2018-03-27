And just like that, it’s over.

On Tuesday Twins color commentator Bert Blyleven announced on Twitter that he informed Fox Sports North that the “Circle Me Bert” tradition would be no more.

For roughly 15 seasons, the former Twins pitcher would – as the name suggests – use his telestrator (which is a piece of broadcasting equipment) to circle sign-holding fans begging for the ulitmate honor when found by that game’s camera operator.

“I probably see a couple hundred a game [at home] and 20 to 50 on the road,” Blyleven told the Star Tribune in 2002, the year the phenomenon began after Blyleven spontaneously circled a sign-holding Twins fan during the broadcast.



"I think it's awesome. It's neat. On the road or at home, so many

people have an opportunity to say hello to their loved ones or have

a chance to get on TV and have people see them."

Fans for years have made note of the hundreds of miles they’d driven just to attract the attention of Blyleven and his telestrator with signs showcasing those three words: "Circle Me Bert."

But no more.

Or is it?

“Doesn’t mean you can’t bring your signs,” he wrote on Twitter.

Touché. But it’ll never be the same.