The Minnesota native played football for the University of Minnesota football team in the mid-1910s before embarking on a successful coaching career.

After coaching Tulane to the Rose Bowl following the 1931 season, Bierman became the coach of his alma mater.

Bierman, known as "The Silver Fox" and "The Grey Eagle," coached the Gophers to five national championships and a 63-12-5 record in his first 10 seasons in Minnesota.

During World War II, Bierman spent three years coaching military teams before returning to Minnesota in 1945. He coached the Gophers through 1950.

Bierman won seven Big Ten titles and coached 13 consensus All-Americas during 16 seasons at Minnesota.

BERNIE BIERMAN

Class: 1958.

Sport: Football.

Team: Gophers.