Sophomore forward Mary Zavoral scored with 49 seconds left after a hat trick by Lucy Hanson to put Benilde St. Margaret’s past Hill-Murray 4-3 in a girls’ hockey matchup at the St. Louis Park Rec Center on Saturday night.

Hanson scored three goals within a span of 2 minutes, 8 seconds in the third period to tie it 3-all.

The Pioneers had a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period on goals by Gracie Sevigny and Nina Steigauf. Delaney Fabian extended this lead to 3-0 on an even strength goal 8:45 into the second period.

Rose Beeman made 21 saves for the Red Knights.

In other girls’ hockey action:

Blake 4, Centennial 1: The Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Bears had a three-goal scoring streak in the third period to beat the visiting Cougars. Freshman forward Elizabeth Morrison scored with 5:03 left to put the Bears on top 2-1. Adelaide Burton had an empty net goal at the 15:50 mark, while Lily Delianedis scored 11 seconds later. Nicole Hammond put the Cougars on the board first 2:33 into the first period. Blake’s Audrey Wethington tied it later in the period.

Shakopee 2, Eagan 1 (OT): Sophomore forward Olivia Grabianowski’s goal 5:14 into overtime led the Sabers past the host Wildcats. Madelyn Pladson scored the Wildcats’ goal 14:11 in the first period. Kenzie Bachelor tied it 14:04 into the second period.

East Ridge 12, Irondale/St. Anthony 0: Fiona Claugherty had five goals and two assists to lead the Raptors past the Knights. The senior forward started out the first period with three goals in the span of 5 minutes, 58 seconds.

Edina 8, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0: Tella Jungels had two goals and two assists to lead the Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Hornets past the Lions. Junior forward Emma Conner and sophomore defenseman Vivian Jungels each scored two goals.

Boys’ hockey

Lakeville North 4, Burnsville 2: The Panthers scored four third-period goals to lead the Panthers past the Blaze. Junior defenseman Mario Gasparini scored with 57 seconds left to put the Panthers up 3-2, while AJ Anello scored an empty net insurance goal 12 seconds later. Caden Smith had a pair of goals 43 seconds apart earlier to tie the score 2-all. The Blaze jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period on even strength goals by Tim Urlaub and Kade Nielsen.

Andover 8, Rogers 1: Gunnar Thoreson’s hat trick led the Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Huskies over the Royals. The senior forward got the Huskies on the board first 56 seconds into the first period and ended the game with an even strength goal with 6 minutes, 14 seconds to play.

Girls’ basketball

Chaska 75, St. Michael-Albertville 67: Mallory Heyer had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Class 4A, No. 7-ranked Hawks past the No. 4 Knights. Kennedy Sanders added 22 points and Kaylee VanEps had 19. Tessa Johnson led the Knights with 28 points. Mackenzie Kramer had 15 and Emma Miller.

Monticello 60, Minnehaha Academy 50: Senior forward Anna Olson scored 28 points to lead the Magic over the Redhawks in the Community Clash tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Senior guard Mia Curtis led the way for the Redhawks with 23 points and teammate Kate Pryor had 14.

Simley 60, East Ridge 53: The Spartans overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Raptors. Ravyn Miles led the Spartans with 17 points. Ysareia Chevre and Sydney Stensgard each added 14. Ella Stegeman and Kate Burns led the Raptors with 14 points each.

Becker 71, St.Croix Lutheran 61: The Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Bulldogs had four players in double digits, including Julia Bengston who scored 19 points, to beat the Crusaders. Teammate Adeline Kent had 16 points, while Courtney Nuest and Megan Gamble each had 15 points. Luci Hauge’s 21 points led the Crusaders.

Boys’ basketball

Eden Prairie 61, DeLaSalle 42: Senior guard John Henry scored 23 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Eagles (18-0) over the Class 3A, No. 3 Islanders. Drake Dobbs added 15 points for the Eagles. Jalen Travis led the Islanders with 11 points.

Cambridge-Isanti 73, Edina 70: The Bluejackets overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Hornets. Senior guard Henry Abraham led the Bluejackets with 43 points. Marcus Crawford led the Hornets with 24 points and Jacob Hutson had 21 points.

Mahtomedi 69, Kaukauna (Wis.) 68: Cole Chapman hit a three-pointer with 14 seconds left to put the Zephyrs over the Galloping Ghosts. Teammate Brody Fox added 18 points. Logan Jedwabny scored 29 points for the Galloping Ghosts and Jacob Newhouse had 25.

Minnehaha Academy 73, La Crosse (Wis.) Central: Jalen Suggs had a game-high of 28 points to lead the Redhawks past the Red Raiders. Two other Redhawks were in double digits; Chet Holmberg had 18 points and Kaden Johnson had 11. Johnny Davis led the Red Raiders with 42 points.

STAFF REPORTS