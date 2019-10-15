Ben Goessling's Second Thoughts

A look back at the Vikings' 38-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Three players who stood out

Eric Kendricks

The linebacker broke up a pair of passes early on Sunday, nearly picking off a second-quarter throw from Carson Wentz. Kendricks finished with 10 combined tackles and split a sack with Mackensie Alexander.

Anthony Harris

Harris

In addition to six tackles and a pass breakup, Harris helped turn the Eagles' fake field goal into an Everson Griffen interception late in the first half, when he alertly broke to cover tight end Dallas Goedert after kicker Jake Elliott took the snap.

Stefon Diggs

His third touchdown showcased Diggs' route-running ability, with a hard outside angle that got Craig James to commit before Diggs broke back inside, using his body to shield the football from James and tapping both of his feet in bounds.

Two AREAS Of concern

Carson Wentz's plays outside the pocket: The Vikings' ability to keep quarterbacks hemmed in the pocket and cover receivers for extended periods of time could have a big effect on their season, given the quarterbacks they will face in the future. Zimmer has praised Matthew Stafford's mobility in the past; Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers also are still on the schedule, and there might be no tougher test than Patrick Mahomes, whom the Vikings will face at Kansas City on Nov. 3.

The Eagles' success on wheel routes: The Eagles scored on a 32-yard pass where running back Miles Sanders ran past Kendricks, and had a 46-yard gain by Sanders on a similar play later in the game. The Vikings are likely to see other teams try to attack them in similar ways after watching film of the Eagles game.

One Big Question

Can the resurgent Vikings offense help them get a division road win? Even though the Vikings surpassed 400 yards in back-to-back games for just the second time in the Mike Zimmer era during their victories over the Giants and Eagles, a number of fans correctly pointed out they did so against defenses that were prone to surrendering big plays and missing several key starters. A victory at Detroit would put the Vikings at 5-2 and leave them in fine shape before a favorable Thursday matchup at home against Washington. Beating the Lions with another complete offensive performance would make the case the Vikings have moved beyond some of their issues on that side of the ball.