– Now that he’s 30, Ben Blankenship said he feels more like “an actual grownup.’’ The Stillwater native and former Gopher has a slightly new ’do, too, chopping significant length off his signature ponytail.

On the track, though, Blankenship didn’t look any different Friday. The 2016 Olympian cruised through the first round of the men’s 1,500 meters at the U.S. championships, winning his heat in 3 minutes, 43.07 seconds at Drake Stadium. That put him into Sunday’s 12-person final, where the top three finishers will go on to represent the U.S. at the world championships in Qatar this fall.

As he continues to chase that elusive goal, Blankenship tried a slightly different approach. He skipped the indoor competition season last winter, leaving him fresher physically and mentally for the outdoor season. He will learn Sunday whether it was the right choice, but he likes his chances.

“It’s been a really interesting year, not doing indoor,’’ said Blankenship, who finished eighth in the 1,500 at the Rio Olympics. “To be honest, I’ve always looked at the indoor season as a good time to get your [world championships qualifying standard], check off that box. But it always makes me really anxious, and by the time I get to the outdoor season, I’m already kind of nerved out.

“Not doing that — and coming into these [championships] a little fresher — I feel better. I started a little bit late, but I feel pretty good.’’

Blankenship already has the qualifying standard for the world meet, finishing seventh in the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in June in a time of 3:52.51. He competed in some meets in Europe in May and June, then returned to the U.S. After the Prefontaine meet, Blankenship won the 1,500 at the Sunset Tour in California in his final warmup for nationals.

Though the Olympics represented a major accomplishment, he still is striving to make the U.S. team for the world outdoor championships for the first time. In 2015, Blankenship finished fourth at the national championships by .02 of a second, just missing the top-three finish that would have sent him to the world meet.

At the 2017 U.S. championships, he gambled on a risky strategy and lost. Blankenship made a move on the final lap to engage Matt Centrowitz on the lead, but he faded late and finished 12th.

“I think about that a lot, and I still stand by what I did,’’ said Blankenship, who wouldn’t rule out another daring move in Sunday’s final. “I still love the idea of doing something like that, so I’ve got to mull over my decisions and see what Sunday brings.’’

Blankenship did compete at the world indoor championships last year, finishing second at the U.S. indoor nationals and fifth at the world meet. A member of Oregon Track Club Elite, his training partners include another former Gopher, Hassan Mead, who also made the 2016 Olympic team and will race Saturday in the 5,000 at the U.S. championships.

In Friday’s first round, Blankenship settled into third place early in his heat. He moved up to second at about the 700-meter mark, then took the lead at 1,100 meters and held on to win the third heat. Blankenship’s time was the fourth-fastest of the first round.

Down the stretch, he kept looking over his shoulder. On Sunday, Blankenship hopes to experience the view from the podium.

“I just wanted to get through [to the final],’’ he said. “Sunday should be fun.’’