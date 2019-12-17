On Sunday, the Happy Gnome will pour its last pint. Owners have announced that they will not renew the bar's lease for 2020.
When the Happy Gnome opened in 2005, the Twin Cities craft beer scene was in its infancy.
There were no taprooms. The Surly Bill, which paved the way for a veritable beer hall boom in Minnesota was still six years away. Surly Brewing Co. itself was just a twinkle in Omar Ansari's eye.
The Happy Gnome, on Selby Av. in St. Paul, became a place to dip one's toe in the burgeoning beer world. With a focus on domestic craft and quality import beers, this cozy bar was a welcome home to curious beer lovers.
The news came via Facebook post last night:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
Restaurant roll call: Detroit-style pizza in Minneapolis, chef collaborative in St. Paul
What's open, what's closed and what's still to come in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Movies
Tributes, standing ovation at 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere
Audiences rose to their feet giving the latest "Star Wars" film a standing ovation after the credits rolled at the ending of the franchise's third trilogy.
Movies
Andrew Lloyd Webber beams as 'Cats' film has its premiere
It was a special night for Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber as he walked the red carpet for the world premiere of the film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning stage musical "Cats" Monday night.
National
Democratic debate to proceed after labor agreement reached
The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that the Democrats' next primary debate would proceed as planned this Thursday, after the party stepped in to help arrange a settlement to a labor dispute that had threatened the forum.
Music
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby to perform during Super Bowl week
Chris Brown, Migos and DaBaby are the latest stars slated to perform during Super Bowl week in Miami.