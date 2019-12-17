On Sunday, the Happy Gnome will pour its last pint. Owners have announced that they will not renew the bar's lease for 2020.

When the Happy Gnome opened in 2005, the Twin Cities craft beer scene was in its infancy.

There were no taprooms. The Surly Bill, which paved the way for a veritable beer hall boom in Minnesota was still six years away. Surly Brewing Co. itself was just a twinkle in Omar Ansari's eye.

The Happy Gnome, on Selby Av. in St. Paul, became a place to dip one's toe in the burgeoning beer world. With a focus on domestic craft and quality import beers, this cozy bar was a welcome home to curious beer lovers.

The news came via Facebook post last night: