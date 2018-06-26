The revamped Bell Museum is ready for its close-up, taking visitors through an upgraded and interactive view of nature.

Set to open on July 13, the natural history museum previewed its new building Tuesday.

“Museums used to put nature in a box,” said science director George Weiblen. “This museum immerses the visitor in nature.”

That includes traveling through time and space in the new planetarium, touching badger fur and beaver skulls in the updated touch-and-see lab and helping contribute to scientific discovery through the museum’s citizen science initiative.

The Bell, previously known as the James Ford Bell Museum of Natural History, has been Minnesota’s official nature museum since 1872. Before moving to its new location in St. Paul, the Bell spent more than 75 years at the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus.

The new building, which is 30 percent larger, allows the museum to “reinterpret exhibits from the ground up,” Weiblen said.

Crews put the finishing touches on the woolly mammoth display at the new Bell Museum. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE ï anthony.souffle@startribune.com Workers put the finishing touches on the Bell Museum during a sneak preview of the new home of the state’s official natural history museum as it prepared to open to the public next month Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn.

The build out, which began on Earth Day 2016, cost $79.2 million in construction and landscaping.

The design is all Minnesota-friendly, too, including thermally-treated white pine, rock-core cylinders from all seven regions of the state and bird-safe glass.

While the museum is in with the new, it isn’t necessarily out with the old. The museum launched the Diorama Legacy Society to preserve its famed three-dimensional scenes of taxidermied wildlife displayed against the original 1940s painted backdrops by Francis Lee Jacques. The paintings — and their original canvas-and-plaster walls — were carefully removed from the old museum and transported to the new location on the U’s St. Paul campus.

“A lot of people think we changed the color scheme,” said communication manager Andria Waclawski. “That’s just how dusty they were.”

Jacques, who grew up near Atkin, Minn., painted nine large dioramas that reflect Minnesota’s North Woods and other biomes.

Oh, and don’t forget the full-scale woolly mammoth in the room. The mammoth is the first new diorama in 60 years and is surrounded by two more furry friends, a giant beaver and a real taxidermy musk ox. Visitors are welcome to step behind the glacier backdrop to watch a documentary made special for the Bell from acclaimed environmental photographer Jim Brandenburg.

The new building’s must-see addition? The Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium, Minnesota’s first since 2002.

The planetarium’s dome structure engulfs viewers in space as they travel from day to night, from planet Earth to outer space and from space and beyond. As the sky moves, viewers can watch constellations form or literally travel back in time as they move faster than light. Since the 120-seat planetarium illustrates the sky at its current time, the view inside is always changing.

The interactive viewing turns “the audience into a group of astronauts,” said planetarium manager Sally Brummel.

The planetarium, as part of a 2011 merger with the Minnesota Planetarium Society, was previously located at the Minneapolis Central Library.

The Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Av. W., St. Paul, will open to the public on July 13. Tickets are available at bellmuseum.umn.edu or call 612-626-9660.