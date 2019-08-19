AUG. 22-23 Belinda Carlisle

Not to be confused with Aug. 31 grandstand headliner Brandi Carlile — who sometimes hears requests for “Our Lips Are Sealed” — the Go-Go’s singer is touring on her own while her group is on hiatus again, giving her a chance to also throw in her late-’80s solo hits such as “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” (8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 & 23, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.) Chris Riemenschneider