AUG. 22-23 Belinda Carlisle
Not to be confused with Aug. 31 grandstand headliner Brandi Carlile — who sometimes hears requests for “Our Lips Are Sealed” — the Go-Go’s singer is touring on her own while her group is on hiatus again, giving her a chance to also throw in her late-’80s solo hits such as “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” (8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 & 23, Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission.) Chris Riemenschneider
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
19-year-old accused of threating abortion clinic via iFunny
A 19-year-old from Chicago is charged with making a threat after he posted messages through a social media site typically used to produce humorous memes, saying he would carry out an attack on a city abortion clinic, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.
Music
Vince Gill weighs hard truths with emotional depth on 'Okie'
Vince Gill might make people break down in tears when they listen to his vulnerable new record in which he sings about regret, marriage, faith, sexual abuse and hard choices. But then again, so did he.
Books
Tommy Orange among winners of American Book Award
Tommy Orange's novel "There There" and Jeffrey C. Stewart's biography of Harlem Renaissance thinker Alain Locke are among this year's winners of American Book Awards, given for works that highlight the diversity of the country's literature.
Variety
4 last wolves in Washington pack killed by state hunters
The last four members of a wolf pack that preyed on cattle in a rural Washington state area bordering Canada have been killed by state hunters, prompting protests from environmental groups.
National
Detained immigrants sue over conditions, medical care
Immigrants held in U.S. detention facilities filed a lawsuit Monday decrying what they called shoddy medical care and a failure by authorities to provide accommodations for disabilities.