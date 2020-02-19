First-year coach John Beilein is expected to walk away from the Cleveland Cavaliers by Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Cavs and Beilein were in negotiations Tuesday that would allow the two to part ways, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Beilein, 67, spent 41 years in the college ranks, the last 12 at Michigan, before jumping to the NBA this season to help direct the Cavs’ rebuild. They have gone 14-40, the second-worst record in the league and the worst in the Eastern Conference.

Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who played in college for the Gophers and was an assistant coach with the Timberwolves for four seasons, is expected to succeed Beilein. Bickerstaff, who has been an NBA head coach for Memphis and Houston, would be the Cavs’ sixth coach in the past seven seasons.

NEWS SERVICES