The Gophers are in discussions with a production company about a behind-the-scenes television show, featuring football coach P.J. Fleck, an athletics department source confirmed Thursday.

The deal has not yet been finalized, but the sides have discussed a four-part series that the production company could distribute to the ESPN networks or another station.

Fleck mentioned the TV series in a speech to Gophers corporate sponsors on Wednesday night. He was the subject of two Sports Illustrated profiles while coaching at Western Michigan. His pull also helped lure ESPN's "College GameDay" to Kalamazoo, Mich., last season.

If this new TV series comes together, it would give Fleck and the Gophers added national exposure, which would be another boost for recruiting. With eight commitments for the Class of 2018, as of Thursday afternoon, Minnesota sat 14th in the 247Sports national composite rankings.