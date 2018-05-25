Art fair launch

The Edina Art Fair kicks off the summer art festival season with 280 artisans selling their wares in a variety of media including glass, photography, woodcarvings, fine art, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry and art wearables, throughout the 50th Street and France Avenue S. area. Take a break from perusing art to listen to live music in the Lunds & Byerlys parking lot or visit the Kids Zone for activities, demonstrations and hands-on projects in the U.S. Bank parking lot. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3. Free shuttles from Southdale Center outside Herbergers. Go to edinaartfair.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Perennials in the garden

Gain inspiration and know-how on choosing and growing perennials at Gerten’s Perennial Fest. Experts will be on hand with advice and tips on selecting from the more than 450 varieties of plants. Free workshops will focus on landscaping, rock gardens, ornamental grasses and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9-10. Free, but registration requested at gertens.com/events. 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights.

Succulents at home

Add an earthy touch to your home with an easy-care indoor plant display. Craft your own succulent garden in a quaint wooden box. Bachman’s experts will guide the workshop with tips and tricks on creating your display. 2 p.m. June 10. $59, advance registration at bachmans.com. 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

Green roof tour

See Minneapolis from above, and learn how plants can thrive on rooftops at an event presented by Wild Ones. Green roof designer and landscape architect Nathalie Shanstrom will lead a tour of the native plants that grow atop Minneapolis City Hall. Built as a demonstration project for residents and businesses, the native garden also controls stormwater management, as well as benefiting urban wildlife. Birds and pollinators can be seen visiting or feeding from the 43 species of native plants. 3 p.m. June 8. Free. 350 S. 5th St., Mpls. wildonestwincities.org.

Native plant sales

Increase the pollinator-friendliness of your garden or backyard at Landscape Revival. Planting native plants assists wildlife that loses habitat as cities are developed. Part expo and part market, the event is an opportunity to purchase plants native to Minnesota from various growers. Conservation organizations will be on hand to share information about native plants and related topics. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 2, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3920 Victoria St. N., Shoreview; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9, Richard Walton Memorial Park, 1584 Hadley Av. N., Oakdale. More information at: saintpaulaudubon.org.

For those who live in the north metro, the Andover Pollinator Awareness Project is hosting a native plant sale where local vendors will offer natives, vegetable plants and herbs. Experienced gardeners will be available to offer advice and answer questions. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2. Andover City Hall parking lot, 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW. pollinatorawareness.wordpress.com.

MELISSA WALKER

Calling all garden fans

Most Twin Cities gardens are a long way from beautiful, thanks to our strange, late-arriving spring. But it’s not too early to start thinking about gardens you’d like to nominate in the Star Tribune’s annual Beautiful Gardens contest. Every year, we invite readers to share their favorite residential gardens. The winning gardens are then featured in the Homes + Gardening section and online at startribune.com. Any kind of garden, edible or ornamental or both, can be a winner, from small urban plots to big country gardens. It’s easy to nominate your favorite garden. Just send a brief description of the garden, who tends it and what makes it special, along with a few snapshots, to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com or Star Tribune — Beautiful Gardens, 650 Third Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488. We’ll be taking nominations through July 9.

KIM PALMER