– Dalvin Cook said “it was just one of those days.

The Vikings running back entered Sunday’s 16-6 loss to the Bears as the NFL’s rushing leader. He left with 35 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Despite the Bears defense missing two stars in defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (personal reasons), the Vikings offense was unable to enforce its running will against a defense that continued to dominate them.

In three career games against Chicago, Cook is averaging 2.5 yards per carry on 34 attempts.

“Never found our rhythm,” Cook said. “Just never got nothing going, and when we did it was just too late.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense looked lost and uncomfortable without Cook, who ran for at least 110 yards in the first three games, paving the way. The Vikings got outplayed up front, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

“They just probably overpowered some of our guys here and there,” Zimmer said.

Cook is now third in the NFL with 375 rushing yards after he was surpassed by Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Carolina’s Christian McCaffery on Sunday.

“We just have to get back to work and not let it carry over into next week,” Cook said.

Pass rush quiet

The Vikings defense was unable to sack Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel more than once, but that was mostly the product of Daniel’s quick throws, according to defensive end Everson Griffen. Bears head coach Matt Nagy has found ways to limit the Vikings’ pass rush, which has taken down Bears quarterbacks just twice in the last three meetings (all Vikings losses).

Griffen had two of the Vikings’ four hits on Daniel.

“They were getting the ball off quick,” Griffen said. “It was going to the sticks, going hitches, quick to the sticks. They get paid like we do. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out and revisit some of the plays and get better.”

Seeing yellow

The Vikings were flagged 10 times (three declined) for 68 yards, the most since they were flagged 14 times (three declined) during the season-opening win against the Falcons. Some calls were questionable, including a roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, but many were obvious infractions.

Safety Anthony Harris’ defensive holding negated a recovered fumble and Vikings takeaway on the opening drive. In the third quarter, Griffen jumped offsides on second down, helping to sustain a Bears field goal drive.

“We’ve got to eliminate the penalties,” Griffen said.

‘Look in the mirror’

Garrett Bradbury, the Vikings’ rookie center, found himself in the middle of one of the six sacks on Cousins when Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris rushed between Bradbury and left guard Pat Elflein. Robertson-Harris was nearly untouched on the second-quarter sack due to an apparent miscommunication between Bradbury and Elflein.

“Our job is protect the quarterback and running the football, and we did not do that,” Bradbury said. “So, I’m going to put that on me. Everyone has to look at themselves in the mirror and what they could have done better.”

Alexander returns

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander played most of the game as the Vikings’ nickel defensive back during his return Sunday, three weeks after dislocating his elbow against the Falcons. Alexander’s role far outweighed second-year corner Mike Hughes, who rotated as a slot and outside corner against the Bears.

Alexander had three tackles, including one run stop.