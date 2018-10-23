Be a Better Voter, week 4: Read political polls like a pro

Two more weeks until Election Day. From new polls to candidate debates to campaign finance deadlines, there’s a lot of new information coming your way. Here are some additional resources to help you navigate it all so you can be a more informed voter when the time comes.

Early and absentee ballots are continuing to pour in across Minnesota, with more than 159,000 cast so far, slightly outpacing this point in the 2016 presidential election.

As always, check out our voter guide for information about where major candidates for statewide and federal offices stands on the issues that matter most to you. Use our election calendar to automatically add key dates to your Google or iPhone. Head over to the Voter Information Project for information about all the candidates on your ballot. And don’t forget to subscribe to our morning politics newsletter to stay on top of all the latest Minnesota campaign news.