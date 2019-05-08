Bullets were flying in both directions along the roadside in Hermantown, Minn., where a sheriff’s deputy killed a motorcyclist armed with a semiautomatic handgun and sporting a reinforced bullet-resistant vest, according to newly disclosed details of the weekend encounter.

These and other specifics about the shootout that erupted midafternoon Saturday were released late Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is leading the investigation into the killing of Timothy R. Majchrzak, 37, of Hermantown.

The BCA also identified both the St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Majchrzak and a second deputy who struck the suspect with his squad car near Stebner Road and Village Drive.

Deputy Jason Kuhnly, with the Sheriff’s Office for five years, shot Majchrzak. Deputy Troy Fralich, a 12-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, hit Majchrzak with his squad car.

According to the BCA:

Two Hermantown police officers and a deputy pursued Majchrzak as he headed north on Midway Road just past W. Arrowhead Road at more than 100 miles per hour. The officers ended the pursuit near Hwy. 53 and Ugstad Road.

Soon after, deputies spotted Majchrzak near Stebner Road and Village Drive. They pursued him briefly until his motorcycle became stuck, and Majchrzak fled on foot.

The officers soon caught up to Majchrzak. He pointed a semiautomatic handgun at Kuhnly, and the two exchanged gunfire. Majchrzak was struck in the vest but continued to shoot.

After Fralich struck Majchrzak with his squad, deputies and Hermantown police rendered medical aid to the suspect, who died at the scene.

The agency’s crime scene personnel recovered Majchrzak’s gun and saw that he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest with a trauma plate, a small add-on meant to absorb the impact of gunfire and typically positioned over the center of the chest.

The incident was captured on Kuhnly’s dash camera video, said the BCA. The agency will examine the recording and other evidence before turning over its findings to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for determination of whether the deputies, who were placed on standard administrative leave, were justified in their actions.

State court records show Majchrzak has been in trouble with the law since a felony robbery conviction in 2000. He received a felony assault conviction later that year. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to violating a domestic no-contact order.