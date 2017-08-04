State investigators filed a search warrant to obtain the training records of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond as the investigation continues, according to court documents.

The warrant issued by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents requested the training records of officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity from the Minneapolis Police Department, but due to the state’s data practice law the MPD could not voluntarily provide the records.

The records “provide confirmation that the involved officer(s) completed state mandated training in order to maintain an active peace officer license. The training records for Officer Noor and Harrity will aid in the completeness of this investigation and supplement the evidence obtained thus far,” BCA agent Brent Petersen wrote in his warrant application, which was signed on July 31. The agent received the records on Friday.

The warrant reveals that Minneapolis police command staff voluntarily provided to investigators body camera videos, the patrol vehicle involved in the shooting, audio of 911 calls and police radio traffic and the officers’ iPhones.

A spokesman for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that it is not known when the BCA will turn its investigation over to prosecutors.

Damond, 40, a native of Australia who was engaged to be married, was shot and killed July 15 by Noor when she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her Fulton neighborhood home.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

A previously released search warrant said that a woman “slapped” the back of the patrol vehicle before Noor fired from the passenger seat across his partner, striking and killing Damond. The death of Damond, who moved to Minneapolis from Australia about two years ago, has attracted international attention and led to the resignation of Police Chief Janeé Harteau.