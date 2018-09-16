Q: I am wondering if the Zach Galifianakis show on FX will be back.

A: FX has ordered a fourth season of "Baskets," the series starring Galifianakis as twins Chip and Dale Baskets, and Louie Anderson as their mother. But the network says the season will not arrive until 2019.

It's just good acting

Q: I love the series "Private Eyes" on Ion. There is a young girl on it playing Jason Priestley's daughter, who is blind. She does so well that I think she's really blind! Is she?

A: Actress Jordyn Negri, who plays Jules Shade, the daughter of Priestley's hockey-player-turned-detective Matt Shade, can see in real life. "As soon as I read the script, I knew it was going to be a challenge," she told one reporter. "But I'm always up for it."

'I'm Sorry' back for seconds

Q: What happened to the comedy "I'm Sorry" with a female comedian named Andrea?

A: That's Andrea Savage of "Veep" and "Episodes," who writes and stars in the comedy for truTV. A second season is coming, though the network so far just says it's expected in "late 2018."

All she wrote for 'Murder She Baked'

Q: I am wondering if any new "Murder She Baked" mysteries are on the horizon at Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

A: That movie series is not continuing right now, though star Alison Sweeney holds out hope it might resume someday. For now, though, Sweeney is working on another movie series for HMM called "The Chronicle Mysteries." She plays a novelist who loves solving, well, mysteries. Look for the first movie early next year.

'Instinct' to return, sometime

Q: Has "Instinct" been canceled?

A: No. The detective drama starring Alan Cumming ended its first season July 1, but CBS has ordered a second run. It's not in the network's fall lineup, so look for it sometime later in the new TV season, possibly very late. The first season did not begin until April of this year. By the way, some other returning shows that will arrive later in CBS' season are "Elementary," "Life in Pieces," "Man With a Plan" and "The Amazing Race."

Surviving on Netflix

Q: Is "Designated Survivor" coming back?

A: As I mentioned before, ABC canceled the presidential drama starring Kiefer Sutherland, and for some time it did not appear that another network would pick it up. But recently Sutherland announced a deal had been made with Netflix for a third season. The 10-episode season will arrive in 2019, says the network, and will find Sutherland's character, President Tom Kirkman, in his election campaign. The network says, "This season will explore today's world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and 'fake news.' Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance."

