Gophers basketball greats Willie Burton and Janel McCarville will have their jerseys raised to the Barn rafters this season, the school announced Wednesday.

Burton, the No. 3 scorer in men's program history with 1,800 points, will be honored Jan. 26 when the Gophers host Michigan State.

The 6-8 forward led the Gophers to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 during his four seasons from 1986-90. The Detroit native was a first-round pick by the Miami Heat and played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 10.3 points in his career.

McCarville, who will be recognized Dec. 15 when the Gophers play UC Davis, averaged 19.4 points and 15 rebounds during Minnesota's run to the women's Final Four run in 2004. The Stevens Point, Wis., native was a two-time All-America first-team selection.

In the 2005 WNBA draft, McCarville was drafted No. 1 overall by the Charlotte Sting. She won a WNBA title with the Lynx in 2013.

McCarville wore No. 4, Burton No. 34. The Gophers plan to raise their jerseys but will keep their numbers in circulation.

MARCUS FULLER

Heath fourth in voting

Minnesota United's Adrian Heath finished fourth in Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year voting that was won in a landslide by LAFC coach Bob Bradley, whose team set a single-season points record with 72.

Heath received 6.8% of the vote, finishing behind Bradley, NYCFC's Domenec Torrent and Philadelphia's Jim Curtin.

JERRY ZGODA

U's libero honored

Sophomore libero CC McGraw of the Gophers was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week. McGraw averaged 6.9 digs per set in two wins last weekend.