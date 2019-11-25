Plans were announced Monday for an 8,500-seat baseball stadium in Shakopee that a newly formed minor league team will call home.

The independent Metro Millers intend to put down roots on a site next to Canterbury Park with the hope of having "play ball!" called out for the first time in spring of 2021.

In addition to baseball, the facility's operators also envision hosting soccer, lacrosse, BMX racing and concerts.

"Our expected location in Shakopee has great transportation access, is near many other successful entertainment attractions and will be an invaluable community asset, said Steve Becher, the chief management officer of Metro Millers Baseball LLC.

Becher added that the Millers name "has a long history of exciting baseball in the Twin Cities, and we're looking forward to bringing that back in the southwest metro."

The reconstituted Millers are using the state's MNVest crowdsourcing portal to raise up to $1.5 million and also are seeking investors through various fan-experience incentives.

Otherwise, major investors are being courted to cover the rest of the preliminary cost of $42 million needed to make the project more than just a field of dreams, according to DFL state Rep. Brad Tabke, a former mayor of Shakopee who is heading public relations for the stadium.

Tabke said the team is not seeking public money for the stadium.

Negotiations to buy all the necessary land are still underway, Tabke said. What the Millers organization does own are all the rights to the Millers name, images and history, he added.

The Millers spelled out the project in a community meeting last month, and it "received wonderful feedback," Tabke said.

On the team side of things, Tabke said that Elko town ball managing legend Terry Fredrickson is in charge of baseball operations.

A goal for the team is to be a part of the American Association and revive the old-time rivalry between the Minneapolis Millers and the St. Paul Saints, Tabke said.

The Millers were Minneapolis' Class AAA minor league franchise before the Minnesota Twins brought Major League Baseball to the region in 1961. St. Paul had its own AAA franchise, and the Saints and the Millers were bitter foes in the American Association for 59 years.

For more than a decade in the 1940s and 1950s, the Saints were the top farm club of the Dodgers and the Millers of the Giants.

The Millers, named for the city's flour milling heritage, played here starting in 1884, then from 1886-1891 and from 1894-1960. From 1886-1955, they played their games at Nicollet Park, located off Nicollet Avenue between Lake and 31st streets. They moved to Metropolitan Stadium in 1956 and were there through 1960 before the Twins moved in before the 1961 season.

During the Millers' time, 17 future Hall of Famers suited up for the team including Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Monte Irvin, Orlando Cepeda and Carl Yastrzemski.