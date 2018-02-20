There’s no obvious relationship between pace of play and tickets sold, as the averages of the 2000s have shown:

Year         Time       Att.

2017          3:08      29,868

2016          3:04     30,131

2015          3:00      30,349

2014          3:07      30,345

2013          3:04      30,451

2012          3:00      30,806

2011           2:56     30,228

2010           2:54     30,066

2009           2:55      30,218

2008            2:55      32,382

2007           2:55       32,696

2006           2:51       31,306

2005            2:49      30,816

2004            2:51       30,075

2003            2:49       27,831

2002            2:56       28,006

2001            2:58        29,881

2000            3:01        29,377

Five years earlier ...

1995            2:54         25,021

Five years earlier ...

1990            2:51         26,044