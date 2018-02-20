There’s no obvious relationship between pace of play and tickets sold, as the averages of the 2000s have shown:
Year Time Att.
2017 3:08 29,868
2016 3:04 30,131
2015 3:00 30,349
2014 3:07 30,345
2013 3:04 30,451
2012 3:00 30,806
2011 2:56 30,228
2010 2:54 30,066
2009 2:55 30,218
2008 2:55 32,382
2007 2:55 32,696
2006 2:51 31,306
2005 2:49 30,816
2004 2:51 30,075
2003 2:49 27,831
2002 2:56 28,006
2001 2:58 29,881
2000 3:01 29,377
Five years earlier ...
1995 2:54 25,021
Five years earlier ...
1990 2:51 26,044
