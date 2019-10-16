Baseball in Washington
1901–1960: Senators won AL pennants in 1924, 1925 and 1933; won only World Series in 1924. Moved to Minnesota and became the Twins in 1961.
1961–1971: Expansion team, also the Senators, began play in the AL immediately following the departure of the former franchise. Had one winning season. In 1972, moved to Dallas-Fort Worth and became the Texas Rangers.
2005: Baseball returned to D.C. after three decades when the Montreal Expos relocated and became the Nationals. In their 36 years in Montreal, the Expos never reached a World Series.
