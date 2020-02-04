Derek Jeter and Larry Walker's election to baseball's Hall of Fame was announced two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the Hall of Fame made public the ballot of 315 of the 397 voters who agreed to have their choices released after the winners were announced.

In case you're wondering, none of the public ballots included the one person who did not vote for New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Included in the public vote are seven current or former Star Tribune staff members who are eligible to vote after being members of the Baseball Writers Association for 10 consecutive years.

Here are their choices:

LaVelle E. Neal III, baseball writer: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Derek Jeter, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker.

Phil Miller, baseball writer: Bonds, Clemens, Todd Helton, Jeter, Manny Ramirez, Scott Rolen, Schilling, Sammy Sosa, Walker.

Dennis Brackin, former baseball writer and assistant sports editor: Bonds, Clemens, Holton, Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Ramirez, Schilling, Sosa, Walker.

Glen Crevier, former assistant managing editor/sports: Bonds, Clemens, Jeter, Rampirz, Schilling, Vizquel, Walker.

Joe Christensen, assistant sports editor: Bonds, Clemens, Jeter, Pettitte, Ramirez, Schilling, Sheffield, Vizquel, Walker.

Patrick Reusse, columnist: Helton, Jeter, Jeff Kent, Rolen, Schilling, Vizquel, Walker.

Howard Sinker, digital sports editor: Bonds, Clemens, Jeter, Andruw Jones, Kent, Ramirez, Rolen, Wagner, Walker,

Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots. He and Walker will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26 along with catcher Ted Simmons and late players' association head Marvin Miller, who were elected by the modern era committee in November.

Mariano Rivera, Jeter's Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.

The BBWAA decided in 2011 that Hall of Fame ballots should be made public but was overruled by the Hall's board of directors, which instead included an option for each voter to decide whether to release his or her ballot.

Since 2012, each voter can check a box on the ballot to have it made public two weeks after the vote totals.

The percentage of public ballots released by the BBWAA was about the same this year (79.3%) as last (79.5%).

Ryan Thibodaux's vote tracker lists 331 ballots (83.4%), including five that are anonymous, and all included Jeter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.