20-steal club

A decade ago, Jacoby Ellsbury led the majors with 70 stolen bases. Five years ago, Dee Gordon swiped 64 bags. Those days may be long gone as stolen base numbers continue to drop. Only 13 players have stolen 20 or more bases this season (entering Saturday):

Mallex Smith, CF 36

Adalberto Mondesi, SS 31

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF 30

Jonathan Villar, 2B 28

Jarrod Dyson, CF 27

Trae Turner, SS 26

Elvis Andrus, SS 25

Starling Marte, CF 24

Jose Ramirez, 3B 24

Christian Yelich, RF 24

Victor Robles, CF 21

Two players 20