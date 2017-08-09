Gallery: Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gallery: Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gallery: Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco hits an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier is congratulated by Max Kepler (26) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier is congratulated by manager Paul Molitor after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

– Everyone can’t wait to see Bartolo Colon hit, and understandably so. When he decides to swing, he spins around in the batter’s box, and you wonder if he’ll topple over once the spinning stops.

But Wednesday was a night to watch Colon’s pitching belie his age — and body. Fastballs that stay out of the danger zone. Timely changeups and sliders. Lack of solid contact. Baffled Brewers batters.

Heck, baffled onlookers.

And Colon pitched the Twins back to .500 with a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee at Miller Park. In seven shutout innings, Colon gave up five hits while walking one and striking out five. While Colon threw a complete game in his last outing, beating Texas on Friday, he gave up four runs. Wednesday might have been his best outing as a Twin.

At 56-56, the Twins would be back at .500 for the first time since July 24. It also would be the Twins’ fourth consecutive win. So, yeah, they are back at this point again.

It would be the sixth time the Twins have won four straight games. The issue is that they have not had a longer streak than that all season. They haven’t lost more than four straight either.

That means the Twins haven’t strayed far from .500, which is good and bad. Their inability to go on a sustained run of wins has made it hard for them to be taken seriously, and their post-All-Star break swoon led to trades of Jaime Garcia and Brandon Kintzler.

Once again at the doorstep of a fifth straight win, the Twins will send lefthander Dietrich Enns to the mound — in his major league debut — as the Twins look to sweep the season series against their interleague rivals.

The Twins got an RBI double in the second from a suddenly surging Jorge Polanco and a solo homer in the third from Brian Dozier, the fourth straight season he’s homered at Miller Park.

Then the Twins added two more runs — with two outs — in the seventh. Dozier doubled and Max Kepler walked. Dozier scored when Eric Sogard booted Joe Mauer’s grounder. Miguel Sano lined a double just by Hernan Perez, which enabled Kepler to score to put the Twins ahead 4-0.

Colon needed just eight pitches to get through the sixth, but Orlando Arcia led off the seventh with a single at the end of an eight-pitch at-bat. Sogard bunted Arcia to second, but he would get no farther. Keon Broxton flied out to center. Jonathan Villar battled Colon for seven pitches, but Colon froze him with a fastball that broke back over the inside corner to end the inning. Villar complained to home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater.

Back to Colon hitting. He grounded out to third in the third inning and he took some mighty cut in the fifth before striking out.

He fell behind reliever Jacob Barnes 0-2 in the seventh, but worked the count 3-2 before taking a massive swing at a 94-mph fastball, fouling it back. He grounded out to third on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. He carried his bat all the way down the line and was applauded as he jogged back to the dugout. He was 0-for-3 on Wednesday, is 0-for-19 this season and 0 for his last 32. But he makes it look interesting.