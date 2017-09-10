– Paul Molitor laughed before Sunday’s game at the notion that the Twins have one of the easiest down-the-stretch schedules among AL wild-card contenders.

“I find it a little bit comical,” the Twins manager said. “We’ve got 19 games left. Last time I checked, they’re all against major league teams.”

The Royals, who haven’t had a winning record in a couple of weeks, needed a span of only 16 pitches in the second inning to prove his point. Beginning with a 2-2 fastball to Eric Hosmer that registered 92 mph, the hardest pitch Bartolo Colon threw all day, Kansas City ambushed the Twins’ 44-year-old starter, swinging at almost every pitch he threw to rack up three singles, three doubles and six runs.

Colon’s shortest non-injury-related start in more than six years — he retired only five of the 11 batters he faced — set the tone for a deflating 11-3 workover by the Royals and a humbling 3-4 road trip against sub-.500 Tampa Bay and Kansas City. The Royals put their leadoff hitter on base in six consecutive innings, and handed Minnesota its most lopsided loss since June.

It only counts one game in the standings, though, and the Twins are assured of returning to Target Field still in possession of a postseason berth. With the Rangers and Angels each trailing in their Sunday games, in fact, the Twins could hold on to their two-game lead for an AL wild-card invitation, with three weeks left to play. The Twins open a six-game homestand against the last-place Padres and last-place Blue Jays — uh-oh, more easy victories — on Tuesday.

Kennys Vargas walked twice, doubled and launched a long ninth-inning home run, but the Twins’ offense was mostly quiet otherwise. Joe Mauer’s 18-game streak of reaching base ended with an 0-for-3 day, and the first four hitters in the Twins’ starting lineup combined to go 0-for-13.

The Royals had no such trouble against Colon, and had the Twins not turned three more double plays — giving them a season-high 11 in the series — the damage may have been worse. Rookie John Curtiss also surrendered four runs in the seventh inning, capped by a three-run homer from Brandon Moss, and Michael Tonkin gave up a run in the eighth.