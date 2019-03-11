NFL free agents can officially agree to new contracts with other teams starting Monday and sign Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Vikings are not expected to be major players this year in the first wave, when all of the big money is spent. With just around $5 million in cap space (that can be quadrupled in a couple moves), the Vikings have a to-do list on their own roster while monitoring free agency’s second and third waves.

Update: The Vikings have north of $10 million in cap space after declining safety Andrew Sendejo’s option for next season, according to NFL Media.

Who will be there when general manager Rick Spielman tries to make value signings? Here are 10 possible options.

RB Zach Zenner (Lions) — The Vikings appear likely to lose Latavius Murray to more money and carries elsewhere in free agency. A 27-year-old veteran like Zenner, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season, could make sense as a replacement. He’s also from Eagan, had a 29-yard run against the Vikings last season and could be affordable.

G Nick Easton (Vikings) — Re-signing Easton might be one of the Vikings’ most realistic options ahead of this free-agent O-line group. He’s coming off back-to-back surgeries that ended his 2017 and 2018 seasons, but he played well at left guard and is a reliable backup at center when healthy. He’s expected to be medically cleared to resume his career. Only a bidding war could prevent a return.

C Jonotthan Harrison (Jets) — New offensive line coach Rick Dennison could add a familiar face in Harrison, who started eight games for the Jets last season under Dennison. Harrison, 27, fared decently as a pass protector, according to Pro Football Focus, and could provide depth or competition at Pat Elflein’s spot.

G/T Billy Turner (Broncos) — Another familiar free agent, Turner was claimed off waivers by Gary Kubiak’s Broncos in 2016. The Shoreview, Minn. native could be a versatile depth signing. He started 11 games at left guard (448 snaps) and right tackle (292) for Denver last season.

G John Miller (Bills) — Familiarity is the theme here. Dennison also coached Miller in Buffalo during his 2017 season as coordinator. His Bills also benched Miller, who bounced back last year allowing just one sack in 15 starts at right guard, according to PFF. Miller is a former third-round pick out of Louisville.

P Matt Darr (Bills) — The Vikings retained punter Matt Wile on a one-year exclusive rights tender, but Mike Zimmer has already spoke about replacing him as the holder. Could competition come for the punting job? Darr had his best NFL season (47.6-yard average in 2015) when new special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf was a Dolphins assistant.

OLB Vincent Rey (Bengals) — Rey, 31, worked his way up through the Bengals practice squad under Mike Zimmer when he went undrafted in 2010 out of Duke. He’s been a reliable backup and spot starter for Cincinnati, missing just two games since 2011.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (Jets) — A talented but oft-injured pass rusher, Attaochu could be a buy-low candidate. The former second-round pick would be a project at defensive end or stack linebacker. He’s missed 25 games since 2015, when he had six sacks for the Chargers.

DT Shamar Stephen (Seahawks) — The Vikings’ former seventh-round pick got more opportunities in Seattle, where he started 14 games last season. But if the Vikings lose Sheldon Richardson (they still hope to re-sign him), could a reunion be in play? It’s supposed to be a strong D-line draft in April, so a frugal free-agent choice like Stephen could make sense.

DT Rodney Gunter (Cardinals) — Arizona’s versatile D-lineman, Gunter had a breakout 2018 with a career-high 4.5 sacks in 10 starts. Gunter has the size (6-5, 305) to hold up at multiple positions and could be a more well-rounded backup than Tom Johnson, a pending free agent, with upside at just 27 years old.