(Photo of a clam pizza, via Station Pizzeria's Facebook page.)

Less than two months ago, Twin Cities restaurateur Ryan Burnet debuted his first Crisp & Green – a fast, casual salad company – in downtown Wayzata. And his second Crisp & Green location, in Minneapolis’ North Loop, is set to open in March.

Sound like he’s staying busy enough? Hardly.

Burnet has found the time to squeeze in a third restaurant between those two openings. He’s unveiling yet another of his projects, Station Pizzeria, in Minnetonka on Jan. 17.

The New York-style pizza restaurant is housed in a former gas station at 13008 Minnetonka Blvd., which dates back to 1934 and was most recently attached to a pet food store.

Burnet, who also owns Bar La Grassa, Barrio, Burch Steak and Eastside, touted its “great bones,” but also noted that his team had to renovate just about every part of the building, including its structure.

“When you say things like 'quirky,' and 'cute' about a place – it all adds up to dollars,” Burnet said with a chuckle.

The result of their labor and Shea Design’s artful touch is a cozy 2,500-square foot layout with 64 seats and an eight-seat bar. Burnet installed a pair of garage doors that in the summer will open up to a patio that wraps around the building.

As for the pizza (“a thinner crust, but not Neapolitan-thin,” Burnet said), that will come courtesy of chef David Ellis – a veteran of Barrio Edina, Piccolo, Bar La Grassa, 112 Eatery and Eleven Madison Park in New York.

“Now he’s cooking pizzas, and he couldn’t be more excited about it,” Burnet said.

A couple pies Ellis has in mind: a meatball, shaved onion, caper and Parmesan pizza and another boasting Thai sausage, oyster mushrooms, sundried tomatoes and Thai chilies. The menu will also boast four or five salads, a handful of appetizers and shared plates and regular specials.

“We’re going to strike a delicate balance between bringing in some creativity and sticking with the staples,” Burnet said.

Beer and wine, as well as on-site parking, are also available.